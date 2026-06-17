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Featuring manufacturers providing extrusion solutions for plastic pipes, profiles, sheets, and polymer processing applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WUXI, China,June 17, 2026 — The Chinese plastic extrusion machinery sector continues to evolve as manufacturers invest in tailored solutions for polymer processing. Among the reputable names, Wuxi JKS Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JKS) stands out for its custom-engineered turnkey extrusion lines. Alongside other established players including Jwell Machinery, Baier Machinery, Dalian Sanle Machine Co., Ltd., and Guangdong Liansu Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd., these companies collectively advance processing capabilities for pipes, profiles, sheets, and pellets worldwide.Industry ContextChina's plastic extrusion machinery market benefits from strong downstream demand in construction, infrastructure, and packaging. According to industry estimates, the country accounts for over 40% of global plastic machinery production. As end-users seek higher efficiency and lower material waste, manufacturers are emphasizing precision control, energy savings, and multi-layer co-extrusion technologies.Company Profiles and Specializations1. Wuxi JKS Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd.( JSK Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, JKS specializes in custom plastic extrusion machinery and complete turnkey production lines. Its product portfolio includes SPC Flooring Production Line , PVC Artificial Marble Sheet Extrusion Line, PP Construction Formwork Making Machine, WPC Foam Board Extrusion Line, PVC Hollow Wall Panel Production Line, WPC Door Panel Extruder Machine, PVC Pipe Extrusion Production Line, HDPE Solid Pipe Making Machine, PPR Water Pipe Extrusion Line, Steel Wire Reinforced Composite Pipe Line, PE Corrugated Pipe Extruder, PVC Window Profile Extrusion Line, PP PA POM Plastic Rod Extruder, PVC Decoration Strip Profile Machine, and auxiliary equipment such as Plastic Raw Material Mixer Unit, crusher, and pulverizer. JKS holds CE certification covering machinery, LVD, and EMC directives. The company exports approximately 50% of its production to Southeast Asia, Russia, the Middle East, Europe, Central Asia, Africa, and South America. With a 2,000 m² workshop and an independent R&D team of six engineers, JKS provides personalized design, free factory installation, and formulation services.Contact JKS:• Name: Gordon• Email: gordon@jksjx.com• Tel: 86 18651004566• WhatsApp: 86 18601577228• Address: No. 81 Xixian Road, Fangqian Town, Wuxi City, Jiangsu Province, 214000, P.R. China2. Jwell MachineryBased in Shanghai, Jwell Machinery is one of China's largest manufacturers of plastic extrusion and recycling lines. The company offers a broad range of solutions for pipe, sheet, profile, and pelletizing, with notable strength in large-diameter HDPE pipe lines and WPC profile extrusions. Jwell supplies to over 130 countries and operates multiple production bases, focusing on high-output, energy-efficient designs.3. Baier MachineryHeadquartered in Zhangjiagang, Jiangsu Province, Baier Machinery specializes in plastic extrusion lines for pipes, profiles, and pelletizing, as well as waste plastic recycling equipment. The company is known for competitive pricing and robust after-sales support, with a strong presence in emerging markets across Africa and the Middle East.4. Dalian Sanlei Machine Co., Ltd.Dalian Sanle, located in Liaoning Province, focuses on plastic pipe extrusion lines, particularly for PE gas and water pipes, PVC pipes, and multi-layer composite pipes. The company emphasizes high precision screw and barrel technology and offers customized line configurations for municipal and industrial pipeline projects.5. Guangdong Liansu Machine Manufacturing Co., Ltd.As a subsidiary of the Liansu Group, this company in Foshan, Guangdong, produces extrusion lines mainly for PVC and PE pipe systems, including water supply, drainage, and cable conduit. Liansu leverages its parent group's extensive piping product knowledge to deliver integrated manufacturing solutions for the building materials sector.Market ImpactThese manufacturers collectively influence global supply chains for plastic building materials, automotive components, and packaging. Buyers benefit from shorter lead times, lower capital investment compared to European and Japanese alternatives, and increasing customization capabilities. The trend toward lightweight, durable, and recyclable materials is driving demand for advanced extrusion lines capable of processing WPC, foamed PVC, and high-performance engineering plastics.Analyst PerspectiveIndustry analysts point out that the key differentiator among Chinese suppliers is no longer just price but technical service, turnkey capability, and after-sales support. “Buyers are looking for partners who can provide complete production solutions, including mold design, process formulation, and on-site commissioning,” said a plastics machinery consultant. “Customization is becoming a competitive necessity.”OutlookAs international trade fairs and virtual B2B platforms increase visibility, Chinese plastic extrusion machine manufacturers are expected to strengthen their global footprint in 2026. Companies like JKS, Jwell, Baier, Sanle, and Liansu are well-positioned to support the evolving needs of polymer processors worldwide.

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