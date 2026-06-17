Robot Software Market Competitive Landscape, and Top Industry Participants  

Robot Software Competitor Analysis 2026_Competitors.webp

The Business Research Company's Robot Software Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The robot software market is dominated by a mix of global industrial automation companies and specialized robotics software developers. Companies are focusing on AI-enabled robot operating platforms, simulation and programming tools, cloud-based fleet management systems, and advanced motion control software to strengthen market presence and improve operational efficiency across industrial and service robotics applications. Emphasis on interoperability, real-time analytics, autonomous navigation capabilities, and seamless integration with industrial automation ecosystems remains central to competitive positioning. Understanding the competitive landscape is essential for stakeholders seeking growth opportunities, technological innovation, and strategic collaborations within the rapidly evolving robotics and automation industry.

Which Market Player Is Leading The Robot Software Market?

•According to our research, Asea Brown Boveri led global sales in 2024 with a 1% market share. The robotics & discrete automation division of the company, which is directly involved in the robot software market, provides robot programming software, simulation platforms, machine vision systems, and digital automation solutions that support industrial robotics, autonomous operations, and smart manufacturing environments.

Who Are The Major Players In The Robot Software Market?

Major companies operating in the robot software market are Asea Brown Boveri, Fanuc Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., KUKA AG, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens AG, Universal Robots SA, Teradyne Inc., Omron Corporation, Denso Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Boston Dynamics Inc., CloudMinds Technologies Inc., Brain Corp, Clearpath Robotics Inc., Liquid Robotics Inc., Intelitek Inc., RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd., Neurala Inc., Staubli International AG, AIBrain Inc., Robotnik Automation S.L.L., Furhat Robotics, Rethink Robotics Inc., Energid Technologies Corporation.

How Concentrated Is The Robot Software Market?

•The market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for 9% of total market revenue in 2024. This level of concentration reflects moderate technological and integration barriers, driven by increasing demand for AI-enabled automation, real-time robotic control systems, interoperability across industrial platforms, and scalable software solutions for autonomous operations. Leading players such as Asea Brown Boveri, Fanuc Corp., Yaskawa Electric Corp., KUKA AG, International Business Machines Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Siemens AG, Universal Robots SA, Teradyne Inc., and Omron Corporation hold notable market shares through diversified robotics software portfolios, strong automation expertise, global customer presence, and continuous innovation in intelligent robotic systems. As demand for collaborative robotics, digital twin technologies, autonomous navigation software, and cloud-connected robotic platforms grows, strategic partnerships, software advancements, and expansion across industrial automation applications are expected to strengthen the competitive positioning of these leading companies in the market.

•Leading companies include:

oAsea Brown Boveri (1%)

oFanuc Corp. (1%)

oYaskawa Electric Corp. (1%)

oKUKA AG (1%)

oInternational Business Machines Corporation (1%)

oNVIDIA Corporation (1%)

oSiemens AG (1%)

oUniversal Robots SA (1%)

oTeradyne Inc. (1%)

oOmron Corporation (1%)

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Who Are The Key Raw Material Suppliers In The Robot Software Market?

•Major raw material suppliers in the robot software market include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Qualcomm Incorporated, Arm Holdings plc, Synopsys Inc., Cadence Design Systems Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Analog Devices Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., SK Hynix Inc., Micron Technology Inc., TSMC Limited, ASML Holding N.V., Keysight Technologies Inc., and PTC Inc.

Who Are The Major Wholesalers And Distributors In The Robot Software Market?

•Major wholesalers and distributors in the robot software market include Avnet Inc., Ingram Micro Holding Corporation, Tech Data Corporation, Sonepar Group, RS Group plc, WESCO International Inc., Rexel S.A., Mouser Electronics Inc., DigiKey Electronics, Farnell Global, Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH, Future Electronics Inc., Macnica Holdings Inc., Exclusive Networks SA, Redington Limited, TD SYNNEX Corporation, and Westcon-Comstor.

Who Are The Major End Users Of The Robot Software Market?

•Major end users in the robot software market include Tesla Inc., Toyota Motor Corporation, BMW AG, Volkswagen AG, Hyundai Motor Company, Foxconn Technology Group, Amazon.com Inc., JD.com Inc., DHL Group, FedEx Corporation, Siemens Healthineers AG, Intuitive Surgical Inc., ABB Robotics, Boeing Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, John Deere, Caterpillar Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Walmart Inc., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., and SoftBank Robotics Group.

What Are The Major Competitive Trends In The Market?

•Artificial intelligence-enabled humanoid robot software platforms are transforming the robot software market by improving autonomous decision-making, enhancing human-robot interaction, and enabling advanced motion control across industrial and service robotics applications.

•Example: In September 2024, Fourier Intelligence launched GR-2, an advanced humanoid robot platform designed for next-generation robotic applications.

•The platform offers integrated AI capabilities, enhanced motion control architecture, tactile sensing technology, and a modular software framework that improve operational flexibility, support adaptive task execution and real-time learning, and strengthen precision in complex robotic environments.

Which Strategies Are Companies Adopting To Stay Ahead?

•Advancing AI-Powered Robot Software Enhance Autonomous Operations And Efficiency

•Leveraging Digital Twin Technologies Improve Robot Simulation And Programming

•Expanding Cloud-Based Platforms Strengthen Remote Robot Monitoring And Management

•Integrating Machine Vision Technologies Improve Precision And Automation Capabilities

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Our 2026 market reports now include enhanced strategic insights through:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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