Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Brown Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign Urbana Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Columbiana East Liverpool City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Delaware Evans Farm Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Hamilton Mariemont City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cincinnati Classical Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Jefferson Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Knox Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority

10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025 Financial Audit Mercer Gibson Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Ottawa Village of Rocky Ridge

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Trumbull Mathews Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Washington Ohio Valley Employment Resource

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wayne Wayne Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Williams Village of Blakeslee

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Pulaski Township

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit