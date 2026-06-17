Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 18, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Champaign
|Urbana Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Columbiana
|East Liverpool City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Versailles Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Delaware
|Evans Farm Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Hamilton
|Mariemont City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cincinnati Classical Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Mahoning
|Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Meigs
|Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Gibson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Ottawa
|Village of Rocky Ridge
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Stark
|Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Trumbull
|Mathews Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Tuscarawas
|Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Washington
|Ohio Valley Employment Resource
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wayne
|Wayne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Williams
|Village of Blakeslee
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Pulaski Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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