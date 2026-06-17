Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,896 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,302 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, June 18, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Allen County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Brown Brown County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Champaign Urbana Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Columbiana East Liverpool City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Versailles Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Delaware Evans Farm Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Hamilton Mariemont City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cincinnati Classical Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Jefferson Jefferson County Land Reutilization Corporation
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Knox Delaware, Knox, Marion, Morrow (DKMM) Solid Waste District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Mahoning Eastgate Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Academy Secondary School - Youngstown
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Meigs Meigs Metropolitan Housing Authority
10/1/2024 TO 9/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Mercer Gibson Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Ottawa Village of Rocky Ridge
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Stark Stark County Area Vocational School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Trumbull Mathews Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Tuscarawas Tuscarawas County Healthcare Consortium
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Washington Ohio Valley Employment Resource
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wayne Wayne Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Williams Village of Blakeslee
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Pulaski Township
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, June 18, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.