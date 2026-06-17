Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,288 in the last 365 days.

Talking Brook Advisory Committee Meeting

MAINE, June 24 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: June 24, 2026

Start Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Pownal Town Hall

Meeting description/purpose:

We have begun the process to develop a management plan for the new property, which will be incorporated into the Bradbury-Pineland Plan. An Advisory Committee meeting has been scheduled for June 24, 2026 to initiate collaboration with the committee on the plan; meeting details and documents are provided below. The meeting is open to the public, and an option to participate via videoconference will be available.

Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Meeting Agenda (PDF 487KB)

For further information, contact:

Name: Jim Vogel, Senior Planner, Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands

Phone: (207) 287-2163

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Talking Brook Advisory Committee Meeting

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.