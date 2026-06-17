Talking Brook Advisory Committee Meeting
MAINE, June 24 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: June 24, 2026
Start Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Pownal Town Hall
Meeting description/purpose:
We have begun the process to develop a management plan for the new property, which will be incorporated into the Bradbury-Pineland Plan. An Advisory Committee meeting has been scheduled for June 24, 2026 to initiate collaboration with the committee on the plan; meeting details and documents are provided below. The meeting is open to the public, and an option to participate via videoconference will be available.
Related documents (if any):
Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.
For further information, contact:
Name: Jim Vogel, Senior Planner, Maine Bureau of Parks and Lands
Phone: (207) 287-2163
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.