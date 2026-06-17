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Conlin Introduces Bill to Increase Healthcare Affordability

Democratic lawmaker brings forward legislation to remove barriers to healthcare

LANSING, Mich., June 16, 2026 — Today, state Rep. Jennifer Conlin (D-Ann Arbor Charter Twp.) introduced House Bill 6101. The proposal, a part of House Democrats’ broader push to create a healthier and more affordable Michigan, would cap the copay on insulin to $35 for a 30-day supply.

“Too many Michigan families are forced to choose between paying for insulin and paying for other necessities. No one should have to ration life-saving medication because of its cost, and this bill would help ensure that people can afford the care and meds they need,” Conlin said.

Last term, Conlin introduced House Bill 4015, similar legislation aimed at making life-saving medication more affordable, and she remains committed to that effort.

“For people living with diabetes, skipping or rationing insulin can have devastating consequences. By capping copays, we can help ensure that Michiganders have the ability to manage their health without worrying that a trip to the pharmacy will break the bank,” Conlin continued.

 

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Conlin Introduces Bill to Increase Healthcare Affordability

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