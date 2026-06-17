Governor Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration For Texas Severe Weather

June 15, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that he issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties as severe storms continue to threaten the state. Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

"Texas is prepared to respond to the severe weather threats that continue to move across our state," said Governor Abbott. "Because of the impact caused by ongoing storms and flood risks, I have issued a disaster declaration for 101 Texas counties to ensure that local officials and communities have access to the full range of state resources and support. Texans should heed the guidance of state and local officials and take all necessary precautions to stay safe during this severe weather."

Earlier today, Governor Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate additional state emergency response resources and implement 24-hour operations at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center as storm risks persist. Last week, the Governor directed TDEM to activate state emergency response resources ahead of the flood threat.

Texans are urged to continue monitoring local weather forecast information and have emergency supplies readily available. As storm threats continue, Texans are urged to stay informed, avoid driving through flooded roadways, and heed all warnings from local officials. Texans can find severe weather safety information at TexasReady.gov, check road conditions at DriveTexas.org, and find all hazards preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.