Navy Environmental Team Ensures CFAY Drinking Water Exceeds Quality Standards

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Behind every tap at U.S. Fleet Activities Yokosuka, a dedicated team of environmental experts works continuously to ensure the drinking water remains fit for consumption for the entire base population.

Through rigorous testing, international coordination and strict compliance protocols, the Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) Public Works Department guarantees the installation's water meets and exceeds safety standards. "Our goal is to apply some of the strictest applicable environmental standards from the states to our overseas environment. We aim to uphold the longstanding agreement between the government of Japan and CFAY to be good environmental stewards," said Sean Foote, CFAY environmental compliance branch chief.

Rigorous Testing Protocols The physical sampling process requires strict scientific discipline. Certified operators and contractors draw water samples from designated taps across the base at predetermined frequencies. For example, the team collects 25 bacteriological samples every month for main base.

"The sampling program covers various analytes that we have in water," said Yoshiaki Kanazawa, CFAY environmental management system manager. "We look at various components of water and evaluate those components against quality standards to make sure the water our tenants receive meets and exceeds those quality standards."

Because the team tests for such a wide variety of chemicals and bacteria, each sample requires its own highly specific collection procedure. Safely and accurately capturing samples requires technicians to follow rigid protocols in the field.

"Each water quality test follows an approved sampling method, which will dictate all requirements, from what personal protective equipment sampler’s use, what certifications the sampler needs to have, what type, size, and material the sampling bottles must be, and what type of holding time the samples need to have," Foote said.

Preparing for Infrastructure Repairs Beyond routine sampling, the environmental team also manages the quality of our water supply during major infrastructure projects, including the upcoming water line repair. Foote understands that residents might feel unease when they see construction on the water lines. He emphasizes that the team leaves nothing to chance.

"I can say with confidence that CFAY’s water has been and remains fit for human consumption," Foote said. "We have been preparing for months (for the water line repair) and have looped in all pertinent parties. We’ve planned for all contingencies, and we’re ready to go."