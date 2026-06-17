July Commercial Horticulture Program

​The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Commercial Horticulture program for July 2026. This program is being offered by Commercial Horticulture Agent Tatiana Sanchez-Jones.

Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Workshop – July 16th, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the UF/IFAS Ag Auditorium (22716 W. Newberry Road, Newberry).

The Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance Workshop trains commercial landscape maintenance personnel to make correct pesticide applications to ornamentals and plant beds only.

This class helps you review the study materials for the exam, but it is no longer required. Those wanting to take the exam must create an account and apply online through the Florida Department of Agriculture's licensing portal. Participants can pay online, and then will be given a voucher number.

Pesticide exams are no longer offered at extension offices. Exams are now administered primarily by Everblue, either remotely or in person. To find an in-person location near you, visit this map.

It is recommended that attendees study before testing, as the workshop is a review. The required books are SM 1, SP 499, and SM 82; they are not provided but can be pre-ordered online at the IFAS Bookstore.

License renewal: Up to four Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available in the following categories: General Standard/Core (Chapters 482 and 487), Ornamental & Turf, Limited Lawn & Ornamental, Limited Landscape Maintenance, and Commercial Lawn & Ornamental.

The registration fee of $30 (plus a $3.85 Eventbrite fee) includes light refreshments and handouts. Participants must register online by July 13. A late fee of $10 (plus a $4.52 Eventbrite fee) will be applied to registrations after July 13 or to those paying at the door. The class is limited to 30 participants. There will be no refunds for the registration fee.

For more information about these programs, contact Tatiana Sanchez-Jones at 352-955-2402. Visit the extension office website for a list of additional programs.

An Equal Opportunity Institution. Extension Service, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Andra Johnson, dean for UF/IFAS Extension. Single copies of extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county extension offices.