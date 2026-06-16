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Wednesday, June 17, 2026

CANADA, June 16 - Note: All times local and subject to change

Évian, France

8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.

Note for media:

9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.

Note for media:

9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working session with G7 outreach countries and international organisations.

Note for media:

12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working Luncheon with business leaders focused on artificial intelligence.

Note for media:

3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Geneva, Switzerland.

Closed to media

Geneva, Switzerland

4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Geneva, Switzerland.

Closed to media

4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media

National Capital Region, Canada

6:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.

Closed to media

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Wednesday, June 17, 2026

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