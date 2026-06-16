Wednesday, June 17, 2026
CANADA, June 16 - Note: All times local and subject to change
Évian, France
8:15 a.m. The Prime Minister will hold a brief media availability.
Note for media:
9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with the Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz.
Note for media:
9:30 a.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working session with G7 outreach countries and international organisations.
Note for media:
12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will attend the 2026 G7 Leaders’ Summit working Luncheon with business leaders focused on artificial intelligence.
Note for media:
3:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Geneva, Switzerland.
Closed to media
Geneva, Switzerland
4:00 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Geneva, Switzerland.
Closed to media
4:15 p.m. The Prime Minister will depart for Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
National Capital Region, Canada
6:45 p.m. The Prime Minister will arrive in Ottawa, Canada.
Closed to media
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