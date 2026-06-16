Newtown Battlefield State Park Draft Comprehensive Plan Public Information Meetings Scheduled

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation (OPRHP) is initiating a planning process to develop a Comprehensive Plan (Plan) for Newtown Battlefield State Park, located in Elmira, Chemung County, NY. In person and virtual public meetings will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at the Chemung County Historical Society at 415 E. Water Street, Elmira, NY and via Webex.

At each meeting, OPRHP will provide an overview of the planning process, the park features, the Civilian Conservation Corp presence and the Battle of Newtown. Both meetings will cover the same content. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input. OPRHP invites all interested parties to attend and discuss their experience and ideas for Newtown Battlefield State Park.

Free registration is required to attend the online meeting . To participate, please register online at the Registration Link or send an e-mail with your name and which meeting you wish to attend to: [email protected] no later than noon on Wednesday, June 24.

The public meeting is accessible to people with disabilities. Anyone who requires a reasonable accommodation for effective communications should contact Owen Gilbo at [email protected] or (518) 402-2648.

OPRHP welcomes all input and encourages interested parties to attend this meeting. We hope that your schedule will allow you to participate. However, if you are unable to join at either time, a recording will be available on the OPRHP website (https://parks.ny.gov/inside-our-agency/master-plans.aspx). In addition, questions/comments on the Plan may be submitted by July 16, 2026, to: [email protected] or mailed to: Destiny Reviello, Park Planner, Division of Environmental Stewardship and Planning, NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation, Albany, NY 12238.

We thank you in advance for your interest. If you have any questions, please email us at [email protected] or contact Fred Bonn, Finger Lakes Regional Director, at: [email protected].

The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more, and welcomes over 86 million visitors annually. For more information on any of these recreation areas, visit parks.ny.gov, download the free NY State Parks Explorer app or call 518.474.0456. Connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, the OPRHP Blog or via the OPRHP Newsroom.