Exercise Sentinel Sica validates Iowa National Guard communications capabilities

POMOZOTIN, Kosovo — Iowa National Guard communications personnel participated in Exercise Sentinel Sica, a multinational communications exercise designed to test interoperability, mission command and network operations while members of the Kosovo Security Force observed.

The exercise brought together Airmen from the 132d Communications Squadron and 185th Communications Squadron, Iowa Air National Guard, along with Soldiers from the Iowa Army National Guard G-6 to establish and maintain communications capabilities across multiple locations throughout Kosovo. The exercise built upon the Iowa National Guard's partnership with Kosovo through the State Partnership Program, which has connected the two organizations since 2011 and fostered regular subject matter expert collaboration across a range of military specialties.

The training began with mission briefings and intelligence updates that introduced a simulated operational environment involving hostile cyber activity and contested communications. Teams were assigned areas of operation, received equipment and deployed to locations across the country while a main operating base served as the central hub for command and control.

As operations commenced, participants worked to establish communications networks and restore connectivity while responding to a steady flow of mission requirements and requests for information. Exercise controllers introduced evolving scenarios designed to create uncertainty and test participants' ability to adapt under pressure. "We showcased our ability to rapidly deploy, establish, and defend critical communications in a highly contested environment. The seamless integration between our Airmen and Army G6 partners showcased the Iowa National Guard’s joint-force interoperability capability at the tactical edge,” said Maj. Dylan Staples, 132d Communications Squadron commander.

The exercise required close coordination between Army and Air National Guard personnel, who combined their technical expertise to troubleshoot network issues, maintain communications and support mission objectives. Members of the Kosovo Security Force also provided local communications support and assisted with coordination efforts.

To further challenge participants, exercise planners incorporated simulated personnel losses and other operational disruptions. As a result, junior Airmen and Soldiers were required to assume additional responsibilities and fill critical roles to sustain operations.

Personnel were reassigned between locations as mission requirements changed, requiring teams to maintain communications capabilities while operating with limited manpower across multiple sites.

Reflecting on the exercise, Staples said, “Not only did this exercise serve as a proof of concept for scaling agile, dispersed operations into larger exercises in the future, but it also demonstrated a clear way forward for validating essential capabilities for our Kosovo Security Force partners. We tested our expeditionary skills under intense, realistic friction, and I can say with absolute confidence that my Airmen are better prepared, more resilient, and ready for any real-world fight."