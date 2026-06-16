June 16, 2026 Spring/Summer Chinook Update

Based on current information, it appears we will be targeting a harvest share of approximately 420 adipose-clipped adults this year.

If additional fish continue moving through the hydrosystem at favorable rates, that number could increase.

What to Expect This Weekend

The combination of strong fish movement and favorable weather should make for a promising opener.

I expect fishing to be good during the first four-day interval. There should be plenty of fish in the system, and the forecast is looking excellent for anglers planning to spend the weekend on the river.

That said, this year's harvest share is relatively modest, so I expect the fishery to move quickly.

To get a sense of what this season might look like, I reviewed several previous South Fork fisheries. The year that most closely resembles 2026 appears to be 2015, when run timing was very similar and the fishery opened on the same weekend.

During that fishery, anglers harvested between 25 and 100 fish per day.

If harvest averages around 50 adults per day this year, we could reasonably expect two four-day fishing intervals before approaching our harvest share. If catch rates exceed that level, the season could be shorter.

At this point, I do not expect the fishery to remain open through a third four-day interval.

If fishing the South Fork is on your summer calendar, I would strongly encourage you to plan your trip early.

A Few Reminders Before You Go

The daily limit on the South Fork Salmon River is four Chinook per day, only one of which may be an adult.

It appears that a fair number of jacks are returning this year, which means some anglers may have an opportunity to fill their entire daily limit of four fish. However, remember that once you harvest an adult Chinook, your fishing day is over.

The fishery is open Thursday through Sunday from the posted boundary 50 yards below Jakie Creek Bridge upstream to the posted boundary 100 yards below the South Fork weir.

Season details and complete regulations can be found in the summer Chinook rules document in the link below: 2026_summerchinookseasons-rules_mobilefriendly.pdf

See You on the River

IDFG staff will once again be operating the check station on the South Fork Road near Warm Lake throughout the fishery.

We're excited to provide this opportunity for you all and look forward to seeing many of you on the river in the coming weeks.

Good luck, travel safely, and enjoy the opener.