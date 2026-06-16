Texas Environmental Excellence Awards Accepting Applications for 2027

The application period for the 2027 Texas Environmental Excellence Awards (TEEA) is now open!

This annual awards program recognizes environmental preservation and protection achievements across the state. Since 1993, the TEEA has honored more than 300 successful environmental projects and activities.

Previous award recipients have represented a wide range of organizations, professions, and cities from across the state of Texas, including Fortune 500 companies, multigenerational family farms, and dedicated educators who strive to make a lasting impact in their classrooms and communities.

The awards feature 10 unique categories including Agriculture, Pollution Prevention, Civic and Community, Water Conservation, and more. The Youth and Educator of the Year categories include prizes generously sponsored by Waste Management of Texas.

If you know of a great environmental leader or project, now is the time to nominate them. Applications will be accepted from now until Friday, Aug. 28.

For more information, visit the TEEA webpage or contact Awards@tceq.texas.gov.