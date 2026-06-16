Oregon’s Reference Coordinating Council will meet virtually on Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Salem, Ore – Oregon’s Reference Coordinating Council will meet virtually 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2026. This is a public meeting; those who would like to attend should contact Jessica Sokoloff at jessica.sokoloff@slo.oregon.gov. See the agenda below.

The Council will use this time to conduct Council business. Questions or concerns can be addressed to Wendy Cornelisen, State Librarian at 503-378-4367 or wendy.cornelisen@slo.oregon.gov.

Sign language interpretation will be provided for the public if requested 48 hours before the meeting; notice 72 hours before the meeting is preferred. Handouts of meeting materials may also be requested in an alternate format 72 hours before the meeting. Requests may be made to Jessica Sokoloff at jessica.sokoloff@slo.oregon.gov.

Reference Coordinating Council Meeting

June 23, 2026

Online

Agenda

11:00 a.m. Welcome and Introductions

11:15 a.m. General Business

• Updates

• Approve minutes from Fall 2025 meeting

• Select future meeting dates

11:30 a.m. Wrap up and next steps

11:45 a.m. Adjourn

NOTE: The times of all agenda items are approximate and subject to change.