Announcing the 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners
EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Ottawa region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners.
OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTS
Al Parsons Electronics Limited
Garage/Overhead Door
www.parsonselectronics.com
Alvi Paving
Paving Contractor
www.alvipaving.ca
Auger Hollingsworth
Lawyer - Personal Injury
www.ahinjurylaw.com
Barwood Flooring
Flooring Contractor
www.barwoodflooring.com
Burger Factory
Restaurants-Burger Shop
www.burgerfactory.ca
Bytown Catering
Caterers
www.bytowncatering.com
Capital Chimney Sweep Inc
Chimney Cleaning
www.capitalchimney.com
Carling Motors Co. Limited
Automobile Dealer
www.carlingmotors.com
Chris Allard Mortgage Team
Mortgage Broker
www.chrisallard.ca
Copperstone Kitchens and Renovations
General Contractors
www.copperstonekitchens.ca
Croft Tree Experts
Tree Services
www.crofttreeexperts.ca
Fence All
Fences
www.fenceall.com
Francis Home Environment Service Experts
HVAC
www.francishome.ca
Kajk Constructors Inc
Solar Energy Systems
www.kajkconstructors.com
Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com
Laurysen Kitchens
Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer
www.laurysenkitchens.com
MNP Ltd.
Licenced Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en
Neolore Networks
Computer Consultant- Managed IT Services
www.neolore.com
Oakwood Designers & Builders
Home Builder
www.oakwood.ca
Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre
Chiropractor
www.excellenceinhealth.com
Ottawa Flowers
Florist
www.ottawaflowers.com
Ottawa Laser Clinic
Laser Hair Removal
www.ottawalaserclinic.ca
Ottawa Structural Residential Services Ltd.
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
www.ottawastructural.com
Physiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab Centre
Physiotherapist
www.physiocarephysiotherapy.com
Roofmaster
Roofing
www.roofmaster.ca
ServiceMaster Restore of Ottawa
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.svmrestore-ottawa.ca
SienaPrint & Signs
Signs
www.sienaprint.ca
Snow-Care Works
Snow Removal
www.snowcareworks.ca
Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc.
Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales
www.stittsvilletrailer.com
Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business Broker
www.sunbeltcanada.com
The Electric & Plumbing Store
Lighting Fixture & Accessories
www.epstore.com
The TGi GROUP
Countertops
www.tgiquartzandgranite.com
Top Hat Home Comfort Services
Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor
www.tophathomecomfort.com
TTDS Ottawa Inc.
Truck Driving School
www.ttdsottawa.com
Victoria Park Medispa
Medical Spa
www.vicpark.com/clinics/ottawa/
West End Windows and Doors
Windows and Doors
www.westendwindowsanddoors.ca
Westend Academy & Beauty Academy
Hair Styling & Esthetics
www.beautyacademy.ca
Learn more about 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Sumi Saleh
OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTS
Al Parsons Electronics Limited
Garage/Overhead Door
www.parsonselectronics.com
Alvi Paving
Paving Contractor
www.alvipaving.ca
Auger Hollingsworth
Lawyer - Personal Injury
www.ahinjurylaw.com
Barwood Flooring
Flooring Contractor
www.barwoodflooring.com
Burger Factory
Restaurants-Burger Shop
www.burgerfactory.ca
Bytown Catering
Caterers
www.bytowncatering.com
Capital Chimney Sweep Inc
Chimney Cleaning
www.capitalchimney.com
Carling Motors Co. Limited
Automobile Dealer
www.carlingmotors.com
Chris Allard Mortgage Team
Mortgage Broker
www.chrisallard.ca
Copperstone Kitchens and Renovations
General Contractors
www.copperstonekitchens.ca
Croft Tree Experts
Tree Services
www.crofttreeexperts.ca
Fence All
Fences
www.fenceall.com
Francis Home Environment Service Experts
HVAC
www.francishome.ca
Kajk Constructors Inc
Solar Energy Systems
www.kajkconstructors.com
Lasik MD
Laser Vision Correction
www.lasikmd.com
Laurysen Kitchens
Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturer
www.laurysenkitchens.com
MNP Ltd.
Licenced Insolvency Trustee
www.mnpdebt.ca/en
Neolore Networks
Computer Consultant- Managed IT Services
www.neolore.com
Oakwood Designers & Builders
Home Builder
www.oakwood.ca
Ottawa Chiropractic & Natural Health Centre
Chiropractor
www.excellenceinhealth.com
Ottawa Flowers
Florist
www.ottawaflowers.com
Ottawa Laser Clinic
Laser Hair Removal
www.ottawalaserclinic.ca
Ottawa Structural Residential Services Ltd.
Waterproofing and Foundation Repair
www.ottawastructural.com
Physiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab Centre
Physiotherapist
www.physiocarephysiotherapy.com
Roofmaster
Roofing
www.roofmaster.ca
ServiceMaster Restore of Ottawa
Fire & Water Damage Restoration
www.svmrestore-ottawa.ca
SienaPrint & Signs
Signs
www.sienaprint.ca
Snow-Care Works
Snow Removal
www.snowcareworks.ca
Stittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc.
Trailers Rental Leasing and Sales
www.stittsvilletrailer.com
Sunbelt Business Brokers
Business Broker
www.sunbeltcanada.com
The Electric & Plumbing Store
Lighting Fixture & Accessories
www.epstore.com
The TGi GROUP
Countertops
www.tgiquartzandgranite.com
Top Hat Home Comfort Services
Air Conditioning and Heating Contractor
www.tophathomecomfort.com
TTDS Ottawa Inc.
Truck Driving School
www.ttdsottawa.com
Victoria Park Medispa
Medical Spa
www.vicpark.com/clinics/ottawa/
West End Windows and Doors
Windows and Doors
www.westendwindowsanddoors.ca
Westend Academy & Beauty Academy
Hair Styling & Esthetics
www.beautyacademy.ca
Learn more about 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE.
About Consumer Choice Award:
Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.
Sumi Saleh
Consumer Choice Award
email us here
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