Announcing the 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consumer Choice Award is pleased to announce the 2026 award recipients in the Ottawa region. These businesses have been meticulously selected through independent market research, reflecting their commitment to excellence and unparalleled service in their city. Consumer Choice Award celebrates those who have consistently set the benchmark for quality and customer satisfaction. Congratulations to the 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners.OTTAWA AWARD RECIPIENTSAl Parsons Electronics LimitedGarage/Overhead DoorAlvi PavingPaving ContractorAuger HollingsworthLawyer - Personal InjuryBarwood FlooringFlooring ContractorBurger FactoryRestaurants-Burger ShopBytown CateringCaterersCapital Chimney Sweep IncChimney CleaningCarling Motors Co. LimitedAutomobile DealerChris Allard Mortgage TeamMortgage BrokerCopperstone Kitchens and RenovationsGeneral ContractorsCroft Tree ExpertsTree ServicesFence AllFencesFrancis Home Environment Service ExpertsHVACKajk Constructors IncSolar Energy SystemsLasik MDLaser Vision CorrectionLaurysen KitchensKitchen Cabinet ManufacturerMNP Ltd.Licenced Insolvency TrusteeNeolore NetworksComputer Consultant- Managed IT ServicesOakwood Designers & BuildersHome BuilderOttawa Chiropractic & Natural Health CentreChiropractorOttawa FlowersFloristOttawa Laser ClinicLaser Hair RemovalOttawa Structural Residential Services Ltd.Waterproofing and Foundation RepairPhysiocare Physiotherapy & Rehab CentrePhysiotherapistRoofmasterRoofingServiceMaster Restore of OttawaFire & Water Damage RestorationSienaPrint & SignsSignsSnow-Care WorksSnow RemovalStittsville Trailer & Auto Sales Inc.Trailers Rental Leasing and SalesSunbelt Business BrokersBusiness BrokerThe Electric & Plumbing StoreLighting Fixture & AccessoriesThe TGi GROUPCountertopsTop Hat Home Comfort ServicesAir Conditioning and Heating ContractorTTDS Ottawa Inc.Truck Driving SchoolVictoria Park MedispaMedical SpaWest End Windows and DoorsWindows and DoorsWestend Academy & Beauty AcademyHair Styling & EstheticsLearn more about 2026 Ottawa Consumer Choice Award Winners HERE About Consumer Choice Award:Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

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