Department of the Navy announces cloud computing task orders for Joint Warfighting Cloud Capability (JWCC) contract

WASHINGTON, DC –– The Neptune Cloud Management Office (Neptune) has announced the award of Joint Warfighting Capability Cloud (JWCC) task orders to Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure (Azure), Google Public Sector (GCP), and Oracle America (Oracle) for Department of the Navy (DON) cloud computing services. Neptune is chartered by the DON Chief Information Officer and Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition to serve as the DON’s cloud portfolio manager and the single point of entry for cloud services.

Neptune’s JWCC task orders will streamline the Department’s consumption of cloud services and expedite mission owners’ ability to acquire the cloud services needed to support their mission. Additionally, by centralizing cloud consumption costs onto a single dedicated task order for each cloud service provider (CSP), the DON will realize additional savings by taking advantage of the significant discounts providers offer for larger contracts.

“As we strengthen and modernize the DON’s cloud computing infrastructure, a streamlined process to access CSP services and tools is vital to enhancing DON’s technical and information warfighting capabilities," said Cristina Genoese Zerbi, the Neptune Director. “Neptune-managed task orders reduce the acquisition timeline for an expanded catalog of capabilities available to mission owners under JWCC. Neptune’s work with cloud industry leaders like Google, Oracle, Microsoft, and Amazon will accelerate digital transformation efforts and build the scalable, secure platform necessary for Navy and Marine Corps mission owners to meet the mission needs of tomorrow.”

Department of War Chief Information Officer (DoW CIO) Kirsten Davies testified on the importance of the “evolving” JWCC strategy to “provide streamlined access to cloud providers and a catalog of third-party, cloud-based capabilities, enabling Combatant Commands timely access to critical data and analytics tools.” In support of that vision, Neptune-managed task orders provide centralized management of cloud contracting with greater visibility and oversight of DON cloud spending to inform future decision-making while also enabling delivery of commercial cloud capabilities at the speed of mission from all cloud service providers (CSPs).

Expanding the cloud portfolio to include all the JWCC CSPs will provide DON:

Increased CSP Competition: Additional DON cloud computing options encourages CSPs to continuously innovate and offer competitive pricing

Critical Mission Needs:Mission owners can select the best service for their specific mission requirements among expanded portfolio of offerings

Improved Resiliency: Access to private infrastructures and dedicated connections for Department of War (DoW) activities reduces risk of network disruptions and single point dependencies

The DoW’s JWCC contract is an Indefinite-Delivery, Indefinite-Quantity contract vehicle to deliver commercial cloud solutions at the speed of mission across all classification levels