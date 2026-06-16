CMS, HHS request information for potential modifications to ACA Essential Health Benefits

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Department of Health and Human Services issued a request for information June 12 seeking input on CMS’ review of the Affordable Care Act’s Essential Health Benefits framework and the requirement that the scope of EHBs is equal to the scope of benefits provided under a standard employer plan. Specifically, CMS is seeking comments on current interpretations of EHBs, state approaches to selecting and updating EHB-benchmark plans, methodologies to determine the scope of benefits included as EHBs, and how those approaches relate to access and market stability under the ACA. The agencies said the information will impact CMS’ evaluation on whether revisions or additions to current EHB regulations would be appropriate. Comments are due by July 15.

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