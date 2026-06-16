Assured Insurance Services Targets Workers Compensation Gap for Florida

The Stuart-based independent agency brings FWCJUA appointments and PEO network access to small and mid-size businesses seeking tailored commercial protection.

STUART, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Assured Insurance Services, a Stuart-based independent insurance agency, is directing focused attention toward workers compensation coverage for Florida businesses, drawing on its appointments with the Florida Workers Compensation Joint Underwriting Association (FWCJUA) and established PEO network relationships to serve employers whose risks are often difficult to place in the standard market.Workers compensation remains one of the most complex and consequential lines a business owner must navigate. Misclassified employees, evolving payroll audits, and the realities of Florida's regulatory environment can leave companies exposed in ways a generic policy rarely addresses. As a recognized insurance agency serving personal and commercial clients throughout the state, Assured approaches each workers compensation inquiry the same way it approaches every coverage conversation: by listening first and building a solution around the employer's actual workforce and risk profile rather than defaulting to the nearest available rate.The agency's FWCJUA appointment is particularly meaningful for contractors, staffing firms, and trades that have struggled to secure coverage in voluntary markets. Rather than turning those clients away, Assured's team works through assigned-risk and specialty channels to structure protection that keeps operations compliant and employees secure. That capacity, paired with access to PEO arrangements for qualifying businesses, gives Assured a meaningful edge when business owners in Florida and neighboring states such as Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia reach out through referrals.Commercial coverage is currently represented within Assured, and the agency sees significant room for growth driven by word-of-mouth from satisfied business-owner clients. As a full-service insurance agency with appointments across multiple carriers, the team can bundle workers compensation alongside general liability, commercial auto, and property coverage under one relationship rather than sending clients to separate brokers for each line.Business owners who search for a trusted local partner and find Assured Insurance Services of Florida listings online are encouraged to connect directly through the agency's contact page, where a member of the team will respond and begin an intake conversation tailored to the business's size, industry, and specific workforce situation. Assured does not treat commercial inquiries as quick-quote transactions; every engagement starts with the questions that reveal what a business truly needs to stay protected.Assured Insurance Services serves clients across Florida and is actively building commercial relationships in Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia through referral channels. The agency's Stuart office provides community-rooted guidance designed to make coverage decisions straightforward and informed for every business it serves.Workers compensation is one of those lines where the details really matter, and employers deserve an agency that takes the time to understand their workforce before recommending anything. Our FWCJUA appointment and PEO network access mean we can say yes to business owners that other agencies have to turn away, and that is exactly the kind of trusted partner relationship we want to be known for across Florida and beyond.About Assured Insurance Services: Assured Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency headquartered in Stuart, Florida, providing personal, commercial, and health coverage solutions to individuals and business owners throughout the state. The agency holds appointments with multiple carriers and specialty markets, including the FWCJUA, and is committed to a listen-first approach that puts each client's unique situation at the center of every coverage recommendation. Bilingual service is available, and the team is actively expanding its commercial footprint into Texas, Tennessee, and Georgia.Press Contact:Assured Insurance Servicespress@assuredflorida.com

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