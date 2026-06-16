New Book Helps Students Master Critical Thinking for College Success

Louis E. Newman’s "Thinking Critically in College: The Essential Handbook for Student Success" Now Available

CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Educator and author Louis E. Newman has released his new book, “Thinking Critically in College: The Essential Handbook for Student Success,” a comprehensive guide that helps students master the skills needed to thrive in the challenging academic environment of higher education. This 304-page book is a practical, accessible resource for both students and educators seeking to bridge the gap between high school preparation and college-level expectations.Drawing on over forty years of experience as a professor, academic advisor, and administrator at prestigious institutions like Stanford University and Carleton College, Newman addresses the significant academic hurdles students frequently face when entering college. He provides actionable advice - informed by the experience of current students and drawing upon actual college assignments - for developing the critical thinking skills that are indispensable for both academic achievement and lifelong success."This book is a response to what I’ve seen over my career - students struggling to meet the academic demands of college courses," Newman explains. "Learning effectively in college is fundamentally different. Professors expect students not only to absorb information but to analyze, compare, and apply it in sophisticated ways. ‘Thinking Critically in College’ provides students with the tools to do all this and more, tools that professors often don’t introduce or explain."The book, with a foreword by Shankar Vedantam, host of the Hidden Brain podcast, dives into topics ranging from effective study strategies to mastering reading critically, writing analytically, quantitative reasoning, and conducting research. Newman addresses the importance of self-reflective learning (metacognition) and disciplinary thinking, and also shares a wealth of practical advice about how students can get the most out of their education, ensuring that they get the highest possible return on their investment.“Thinking Critically in College” isn’t just for students; it’s also a guide for educators looking to more effectively teach the skills their students need. Through well-organized chapters, engaging exercises, and interactive tools, the book encourages active learning, making it an essential companion for anyone navigating the challenges of higher education.With his approachable style, wealth of expertise, and years of experience promoting student success, Newman delivers a book that is both informative and inspiring. Whether you’re a first-year college student, a more advanced student hoping to improve your academic performance, a parent eager to support your child, or an educator looking for fresh strategies to empower your students, this book promises to be a game-changer.“Thinking Critically in College” (ISBN: 9781967458837) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The paperback retails for $23.99, and the ebook retails for $9.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request. Learn more at www.thinkingcritically.us Praise for “Thinking Critically in College”“‘Thinking Critically in College’ details and exemplifies the differences between high school and college. Students who read this book before coming to college will have an advantage over those who don't." - LEE CUBA, professor emeritus of sociology, Wellesley College, and author of Practice for Life: Making Decisions in College"Even students who have taken college-prep and AP courses are unprepared for the type of learning that will take place in college. Thinking Critically in College is poised to help all students at all types of institutions develop the dispositions and skills necessary for success in college." - LYNN PASQUERELLA, Past-president of the American Association of Colleges and Universities (AAC&U)“‘Thinking Critically in College’ is a needed resource. It is a must read for beginning college students… I can’t think of anyone better positioned to write this book than Louis Newman.” - SUSAN SINGER, President, St. Olaf College"A joy to read, the work serves as a thorough resource for all students – first-year and beyond – on learning to think critically in college.” - ANDREW K. KOCH, PH.D., Chief Executive Officer, John N. Gardner Institute for Excellence in Undergraduate Education"Truly a valuable guide for all college students, especially those in their first year.” - SUSANA RIVERA-MILLS, President, Aurora UniversityAbout the AuthorLouis E. Newman is the former Dean of Academic Advising and Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education at Stanford University. During his six years at Stanford, he grew the advising program, promoted a holistic approach to academic advising, and advocated for liberal education.He is also the John M. and Elizabeth W. Musser Professor of Religious Studies, Emeritus, at Carleton College, where he taught for thirty-three years. During his tenure at Carleton, he also served as Associate Dean of the College and as Director of the Perlman Center for Learning and Teaching.He regularly consults with colleges and universities around issues of academic advising, curricular reform, and effective pedagogy. He also works as a private College Success Coach.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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