Elections Educational Webinar and Tours

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CONNECT • ENGAGE • VOTE

For Immediate Release

June 16, 2026

View as a webpage

Media ContactMircalla Wozniak, 333-413-7766

mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov

Elections Division Educational Webinar and Tours

Journey of a Ballot webinar scheduled for Thursday, June 18; In person ballot processing tours Monday, June 29

Boulder County, CO – Boulder County Clerk and Recorder Molly Fitzpatrick will host an online educational webinar and offer in‑person ballot processing tours ahead of the primary election. The webinar will provide an overview of the election process, including ballot handling, voter statistics, election security, and other key information. The in‑person tours give residents the opportunity to see ballot processing procedures and security measures firsthand.

Online Elections Presentation: Elections in Boulder County - Journey of a Ballot & More

What: Presentation and Q&A expected to last about 30-40 minutes

When: Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m.

RSVP required for webinar link. RSVP at: BoCo.org/ElectionPresentation

Login directions for the webinar will be sent several hours prior to the event.

Election Tours

What: Elections Division Ballot Processing Center Tours

When: Tours will run approximately 30-45 minutes

All tours are on Monday, June 29: 12 p.m., 1p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

RSVP requested at: BoCo.org/ElectionTours

Where: 1750 33rd Street in Boulder – Ballot Processing Center (look for signs)

The online webinar will give a high-level overview of how your local elections offices ensures an efficient, accurate, and secure election. We’ll also cover frequently asked election questions, voter statistics, election security, ballot processing steps, and more.

The tours provide an opportunity to see firsthand how ballots are processed, including signature verification, ballot resolution, and other safeguards. Tours last about 40 minutes, including time for questions, and are open to all.

For the safety of staff and election judges, attendees will be asked to leave personal belongings at home, sign in upon arrival, and follow on‑site security procedures.

For more information about the upcoming election, visit www.BoulderCountyVotes.gov or call 303-413-7740.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ADA@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. Submit your request as early as possible, and no later than two business days before the event.

Additionally, if you need help in another language, please email mwozniak@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-413-7766. Contact us as early as possible, and no later than three business days before the event.