Full Stack AMTD Reduces RMF Assessment Burden as Agentless Compensating Control for Legacy OT Systems

PacketViper invented Full Stack AMTD, the most comprehensive security capability available for IT and OT networks today. These results prove we can reduce RMF burden while protecting legacy OT.” — Francesco Trama

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PacketViper today released results demonstrating measurable reduction in RMF assessment burden through deployment of its Full Stack AMTD platform as a low-burden inline security overlay.Before-and-after red team testing showed a reduction from eleven successful attack paths with forty-seven minutes of average dwell time to zero successful paths reaching production assets. Unauthorized protocol interaction was blocked inline in less than two milliseconds. Full architectural containment was completed in an average of four minutes and twelve seconds. The deployment provided direct evidence for fourteen NIST 800-53 controls.The overlay functions as a Compensating Control for legacy OT assets. It shifts the compliance posture from static point-in-time assessment to continuous control validation through automated deception telemetry and tool attribution.The test supported both initial ATO efforts and Continuous Authorization (cATO) objectives. No agents were installed on any OT assets.Full test documentation, control mappings, and one-page ATO evidence summaries are available upon request.About PacketViperPacketViper delivers preemptive inline defense for IT and OT environments through Full Stack AMTD. The platform operates agentless and provides coherent defensive personas across Layers 2 through 7. It is deployed at critical infrastructure sites and forward operating environments.

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