TEDI Surpasses 500,000 Trees Planted

TEDI – the Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative – recently surpassed the 500,000 trees planted mark or halfway

to the goal of having one million trees planted in Delaware between 2020 and 2030. /Delaware DNREC photo

Proposals Sought For Funding Spring 2027 Plantings

The state’s Tree for Every Delawarean Initiative (TEDI) has surpassed 500,000 plantings toward a goal of reaching 1 million by 2030, and has opened the application period for groups and organizations seeking funding for spring 2027 projects.

Eligible applicants include state agencies, conservation districts, counties, non-governmental organizations having 501(c)(3) status, municipalities, public school districts, private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, business entities responsible for corporate campuses and tribal governments.

Organizations have until Aug. 3 to submit their application. Grant requests must be between $10,000 and $30,000. Project funding is contingent upon the TEDI program receiving funding in the state’s FY 2027 budget.

Gov. Matt Meyer said TEDI is an important part of the state’s efforts to reduce pollution. “Adding more trees to our communities provides numerous benefits for Delawareans and our environment, as air pollution negatively impacts all of us. We must also continue to reduce emissions and grow alternative energy sources to counter the effects of climate change.”

Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Secretary Greg Patterson said the program’s success to date would not have been possible without the help of TEDI’s many partners, businesses, volunteer and civic organizations and individuals.

“Over the past five years, DNREC has worked on TEDI with many organizations, from non-profits to schools to churches to large landowners, to plant trees across the state to benefit future generations and help meet the state’s climate goals,” he said. “We appreciate their passion, vision, hard work and stewardship of our state – no one plants a million trees by themselves.”

Delawareans can follow TEDI’s progress toward 1 million trees, as well as help TEDI reach its goal by adding any trees planted since 2020 into the TEDI Tracker at de.gov/tedi.

Joe Sebastiani, Director of Land Stewardship at the Delaware Nature Society, said TEDI grants have enabled the organization to re-forest large sections of the Red Clay Floodplain at Ashland Nature Center and begin to re-establish Atlantic White-cedar to Abbott’s Mill Nature Center.

“The process is easy and smooth, and the results of the program benefit wildlife, people, water, soil and climate,” he said.

This fall, the TEDI program will be sponsoring 11 tree giveaways though its partners. Tree giveaway sites will be located statewide, with at least three locations in each county. Dates, times and locations for the tree giveaways events will be announced in September on the TEDI website .

For more information and details on how to apply, visit de.gov/tedi and download the Call for Proposals and application form.

Additional funding sources for landowners, communities, homeowners’ associations and others can be found online.

About DNREC

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Climate, Coastal and Energy uses science, education, policy development and incentives to address Delaware’s climate, energy and coastal challenges. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, X or LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; Jim Lee, JamesW.Lee@delaware.gov

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