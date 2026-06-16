Inside a Construction Accident Case: What the Legal Process Actually Looks Like

Gorayeb & Associates, P.C.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- *An injured worker's journey from accident to settlement, explained by a New York construction accident attorney*Construction is the deadliest occupation in New York. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the state recorded 50 construction fatalities in 2024, with falls accounting for 58% of those deaths. For injured workers, understanding what happens legally is as critical as physical recovery.Christopher J. Gorayeb , founding partner of Gorayeb & Associates , P.C., a New York personal injury law firm specializing in construction accidents, has walked thousands of injured workers through this process. "The worker shouldn't have to think about anything except getting well," Gorayeb said. "We start an investigation into the accident immediately. We photograph, collect video evidence, and pull OSHA and police reports. All of this happens behind the scenes."This investigation phase is critical. According to the NYC Department of Buildings, 638 construction incidents were recorded in the city in 2024, with 482 workers injured in building construction alone.Gorayeb & Associates consults with accident reconstruction engineers, medical experts, and other specialists. "We identify every liable party: employers, contractors, property owners, equipment manufacturers," Gorayeb said. "We calculate the full value of your case across medical costs, lost wages, and pain and suffering. Nothing gets left on the table."When settlement negotiations begin, Gorayeb & Associates handles all communication with insurance adjusters. "You never speak to an insurance company directly," Gorayeb stated. "Insurance adjusters are trained to minimize payouts. We present the evidence and explain why your case is worth what we're asking. Most cases settle at this stage."If an insurer won't settle fairly, the firm goes to trial. "We've spent decades in New York courtrooms," Gorayeb said. "We're prepared to take any case to verdict if the evidence justifies it."Throughout every case, Gorayeb & Associates assigns each client a dedicated case manager as their single point of contact.For All Interviews, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.