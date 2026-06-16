Century Roofing Named 2026 BBB Torch Award for Ethics Winner

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --The Better Business Bureau of the Midwest Plains has named Century Roofing a 2026 Torch Award for Ethics recipient, recognizing exceptional commitment to integrity and ethical business practices. As a local winner, Century Roofing now advances to the International Torch Awards for Ethics, with final selections announced this fall.As a regional recipient, Century Roofing will now advance to compete for the International Torch Awards for Ethics, with the final global selections announced this coming fall.The Torch Awards honor elite businesses and nonprofits across the BBB Midwest Plains' five-state region—encompassing Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and South Dakota—that consistently exemplify the Four Cs of Trust: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community. Century Roofing will be formally presented with its trophy at the upcoming annual Awards Luncheon on September 22, 2026, held at A View Shores.The organizations we celebrate this year have set a clear standard for doing business the right way," said Josh Planos, Vice President of BBB Midwest Plains. "Their leadership in fostering ethical environments strengthens trust across our entire region.About Century Roofing: Century Roofing is a premier roofing and exterior services provider serving the Kansas City metropolitan area. Built on a foundation of reliability and craftsmanship, the company delivers high-quality residential and commercial roofing solutions, gutter installations, and exterior repairs. By prioritizing transparent customer communication and rigorous ethical standards, Century Roofing has established itself as a trusted industry leader throughout the region.About BBB Midwest Plains Since 1995, the BBB Midwest Plains has recognized organizations demonstrating exceptional integrity through the Torch Awards for Ethics. The BBB serves over 300 counties across five states from offices in Omaha, Kansas City, Lincoln, and Sioux Falls. Learn more at bbb.org/local/0714/torch-awards

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