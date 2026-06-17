Hydration Depot Adds Liquid I.V. to Industrial Hydration Catalog

Hydration Depot now carries Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier electrolyte drink mix in six flavors, including two sugar-free options. Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is built for the job site - one stick, one bottle, serious hydration. Hydration Depot is proud to announce Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier as a new featured brand, now available in Lemon Lime, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, and Popsicle Firecracker.

Hydration Depot is now an authorized Liquid I.V. retailer for safety, construction, and facilities buyers, with same-day shipping and net 30 terms.

Liquid I.V. is the brand our customers have asked us about most. Adding it gives safety and facilities buyers a complete hydration shelf from one source.” — Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder, OES Global

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hydration Depot has been named an authorized retailer of Liquid I.V. , the Hydration Multiplier brand, and now offers the full Liquid I.V. lineup to its safety, construction, and facilities customers.The addition expands an industrial hydration catalog that already includes Sqwincher, Gatorade, Sportade, and the Hydration Depot private label. Hydration Depot serves safety managers, EHS leads, and facilities buyers across construction, road work, landscaping, manufacturing, warehousing, and emergency response.The Liquid I.V. assortment available through Hydration Depot includes the original Hydration Multiplier in flavors such as Strawberry Lemonade, Acai Berry, and White Peach Sugar-Free, plus the Yuzu Pineapple Hydration Multiplier +Energy. According to Liquid I.V., each portable stick mixes into 16 ounces of water and delivers three times the electrolytes of traditional sports drinks through its Cellular Transport Technology."Our customers asked for Liquid I.V. for over a year, and we found a way," said Melissa Schechter, CEO and Founder of OES Global, the parent company of Hydration Depot. "It now ships same-day from our warehouse in cases, with net terms, alongside the rest of our hydration catalog."OSHA has continued to focus on heat illness prevention as a workplace safety priority, particularly in industries with high heat exposure such as construction, road work, landscaping, manufacturing, warehousing, and emergency response. Employers in these industries increasingly build hydration and electrolyte programs into their safety plans, alongside cooling products and heat illness prevention kits Liquid I.V. orders placed through Hydration Depot ship same-day from the company's Pompano Beach, Florida warehouse on most orders received before 3 p.m. Eastern. Bulk pricing is applied automatically by the case. Qualifying accounts can also access standing reorder schedules, volume discounts, dedicated account representatives, and net 30 terms.About Hydration DepotHydration Depot is an online hydration supplier serving safety, construction, and facilities buyers across the United States. A division of OES Global, Inc., the company supplies electrolyte drinks, cooling products, heat illness prevention kits, and emergency hydration solutions to crews and facilities nationwide. Hydration Depot is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida and ships orders the same day from its Florida warehouse. More information is available at HydrationDepot.com or by phone at 866-380-5600.

Hydration Depot: Leading the Way in Industrial Hydration Solutions!

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