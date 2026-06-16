Transmit Selected for Google Ad Manager Technology Partner Program

Transmit

Collaboration enables Google Ad Manager streaming clients to activate dynamic in-moment ad inventory across live and on-demand video

Being selected for the Google Ad Manager Technology Partner Program...gives Google Ad Manager streaming clients a clear way to activate in-moment inventory across live and VOD.” — Scott Young, Co-Founder at Transmit

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transmit , the leading technology platform for creating and delivering in-stream advertising experiences across premium streaming video, today announced it has been selected for the Google Ad Manager Technology Partner Program, enabling streaming media clients using Google Ad Manager to activate dynamic in-moment advertising inventory across live and video-on-demand programming.The collaboration connects Transmit’s in-moment inventory creation capabilities with Google Ad Manager’s programmatic pipes, giving streaming publishers a way to create new advertising supply inside the stream.“Streaming publishers are looking for new ways to create monetizable inventory without simply adding more traditional ad breaks,” said Scott Young , Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer, Transmit. “Being selected for the Google Ad Manager Technology Partner Program is an important step for Transmit because it gives Google Ad Manager streaming clients a clear way to activate in-moment inventory across live and VOD.”Transmit’s technology supports in-stream ad formats including L-Bar squeeze and picture-in-picture video, delivered through server-side ad insertion. These formats are designed to help media companies create additional monetization opportunities within the viewing experience, rather than relying only on traditional ad breaks.The Google Ad Manager Technology Partner Program helps publishers identify certified partners that provide technology and integration services for Google Ad Manager. As part of the program, Transmit will be listed on the Google Ad Manager Help Center, making it easier for publishers to discover Transmit when evaluating monetization and ad serving solutions.For streaming publishers, the collaboration creates a path to turn moments within live and VOD programming into programmatic advertising supply. For advertisers, it opens access to in-moment streaming inventory that can be transacted programmatically through Google Ad Manager workflows.Transmit will share additional information about the collaboration through approved Google Ad Manager Technology Partner Program materials and upcoming partner communications.About TransmitTransmit helps streaming media companies create new advertising inventory inside live and on-demand video. Its technology enables dynamic in-stream formats, including L-Bar squeeze and picture-in-picture video, designed to create monetization opportunities within the viewing experience. For more information, visit Transmit here.

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