Norck Robotics Expands Engineering Capabilities to Accelerate Advanced Automation and Robotic System Development

High-precision custom components enabling advanced industrial systems Bridging the gap between mechanical design and digital intelligence through end-to-end system validation and advanced sensor integration. From concept to validation: Custom-engineered robotic interfaces and lightweight structures designed by Norck Robotics.

Norck Robotics expands its capabilities with advanced actuation, end effectors, motion control, and automation integration for next-generation robotics.

IRVINE,CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norck Robotics today announced the expansion of its robotics engineering and automation capabilities, strengthening its ability to support manufacturers, robotics developers, OEMs, and system integrators building increasingly sophisticated robotic systems.

As robotics adoption continues to accelerate across industrial automation, semiconductor manufacturing, medical technology, logistics, laboratory automation, and advanced manufacturing environments, engineering teams face growing challenges related to precision, scalability, reliability, and system integration. Modern robotic systems must achieve higher levels of performance while remaining cost-effective, easier to maintain, and adaptable to changing production requirements.

To address these challenges, Norck Robotics continues to invest in robotic systems engineering, motion control technologies, advanced actuation systems, robotic end effectors, and automation integration services designed to help customers move more efficiently from concept development to deployment.

Unlike traditional component suppliers, Norck Robotics works as an engineering partner, combining precision manufacturing expertise with practical robotics engineering support to help customers improve performance, reduce development complexity, and accelerate time-to-market.

Supporting the Next Generation of Robotic Systems

Building successful robotic systems requires more than selecting individual components. Performance depends on how effectively motion control, sensing technologies, structural design, software integration, and automation architecture work together.

Norck Robotics supports customers throughout the product development lifecycle, including:

Concept development and feasibility analysis

- Mechanical system design optimization

- Motion control engineering

- Component selection and validation

- Prototype development

- Precision manufacturing support

- Automation system integration

- Production readiness planning

This collaborative approach allows robotics teams to focus on innovation while reducing the engineering burden associated with component sourcing, system integration, and performance optimization.

Core Robotics Technologies

Norck Robotics supports a broad range of technologies designed to improve robotic performance, positioning accuracy, repeatability, and automation efficiency.

Motion Control Solutions

The company's motion control portfolio includes:

- Precision Linear Actuators

- High-Force Linear Actuators

- Linear Motion Actuators

- Electric Rotary Actuators

- Servo Rotary Actuators

These technologies help robotic systems achieve precise positioning, smooth motion profiles, and reliable long-term operation.

Advanced Actuation Technologies

To support demanding robotic applications, Norck Robotics provides engineering expertise in:

- Robot Joint Actuators

- Harmonic Drive Actuators

- Voice Coil Actuators

- Linear Voice Coil Actuators

- Rotary Voice Coil Actuators

These solutions are designed to improve responsiveness, positioning accuracy, and motion efficiency in advanced robotic systems.

Power Transmission Systems

Reliable power transmission is critical for precision automation. Norck Robotics supports applications utilizing:

- Precision Planetary Gearboxes

- Precision Cycloidal Gearboxes

- Precision Servo Gearboxes

- Zero Backlash Gearbox Solutions

These systems help improve torque transmission, minimize positioning errors, and support highly accurate robotic movement.

Sensors and Feedback Technologies

Advanced robotic systems rely on accurate feedback and control. Norck Robotics supports applications involving:

- Force Torque Sensors

- 6-Axis Force Torque Sensors

- Magnetic Rotary Encoders

- Feedback Control Systems

- Precision Position Sensors

These technologies help engineers achieve higher levels of automation accuracy, stability, and operational consistency.

End-of-Arm Tooling (EOAT) Solutions

End-of-arm tooling often determines the effectiveness of robotic systems in real-world applications. Norck Robotics develops and supports EOAT solutions tailored to customer requirements and automation objectives.

Supported technologies include:

- Soft Robotic Grippers

- Servo-Electric Grippers

- Pneumatic Parallel Grippers

- Two-Finger Parallel Grippers

- Vacuum Gripper End Effectors

- Automatic Tool Changers

- Robotic Tool Changers

These solutions are engineered around payload requirements, cycle time targets, environmental conditions, and system performance goals.

Lightweight Structures and Advanced Materials

As robotic systems become faster and more energy-efficient, structural optimization becomes increasingly important.

Norck Robotics supports projects utilizing advanced materials and lightweight structural solutions, including:

- Carbon Fiber Composite Materials

- Lightweight High-Strength Materials

- Precision Aluminum Structures

- Custom Mechanical Assemblies

- Precision Machined Components

These materials help improve robot dynamics, reduce inertia, increase payload efficiency, and enhance overall system performance.

Engineering Solutions for High-Performance Automation

Norck Robotics develops custom engineering solutions designed to improve positioning accuracy, payload performance, repeatability, and long-term system reliability.

The company's engineering expertise supports applications requiring:

- High-force linear motion

- Precision rotational positioning

- Low-backlash motion transmission

- Lightweight robotic structures

- Complex end-of-arm tooling

- Automated material handling

- Precision assembly operations

- Robotics system integration

By combining engineering support with precision manufacturing capabilities, Norck Robotics helps customers optimize mechanical performance while reducing development risk.

Industries Supported

Norck Robotics provides engineering and automation solutions for organizations operating across a broad range of industries.

Industrial Automation

Production automation systems, robotic assembly cells, machine tending applications, and automated material handling systems.

Semiconductor Manufacturing

Precision positioning systems, wafer handling equipment, automated inspection systems, and highly repeatable motion control solutions.

Medical Technology and Laboratory Automation

Robotic systems for diagnostics, laboratory automation, medical device manufacturing, and precision handling applications.

Logistics and Warehousing

Automated storage systems, robotic picking solutions, packaging automation, sorting systems, and material movement technologies.

Aerospace and Defense

High-precision robotic assemblies, lightweight structural systems, advanced actuation technologies, and mission-critical automation components.

Research and Development

Custom robotic platforms, advanced motion control projects, prototype systems, and next-generation robotics development initiatives.

Why Norck Robotics?

Organizations choose Norck Robotics because of its ability to combine engineering expertise, manufacturing knowledge, and automation integration support under a single partner.

Key capabilities include:

Robotics Engineering Services

Industrial Automation Solutions

Robotic Systems Integration

Custom Robot Design

Precision Actuation Systems

Motion Control Engineering

Robotic End Effectors

Feedback Control Systems

Lightweight Structural Design

Precision Manufacturing Support

Automation Cell Development

Custom Engineering Solutions

This engineering-driven approach helps customers accelerate development cycles, improve system performance, and scale automation projects with greater confidence.

Executive Perspective

"The robotics industry is evolving rapidly, and success increasingly depends on how effectively mechanical systems, motion control technologies, sensing technologies, and software work together," said Mucahit Basaran, CEO of Norck Robotics.

"Our goal is to help customers solve complex engineering challenges with practical, reliable solutions. Whether they are developing a new robotic platform or scaling an automation project, we want to be a trusted partner that helps them move faster, improve performance, and create long-term value."

Looking Ahead

As automation continues to expand across industries, Norck Robotics plans to further strengthen its capabilities in advanced actuation systems, robotic end effectors, intelligent motion control technologies, and automation integration services.

By continuing to invest in engineering expertise, precision manufacturing, and system-level automation support, the company aims to help customers develop smarter, more efficient, and more scalable robotic systems for the future.

About Norck Robotics

Norck Robotics is a specialized technology partner delivering Smart Robotic Solutions, Industrial Automation Solutions, and Robotics Engineering Services to organizations developing advanced automation systems worldwide.

Leveraging expertise in robotic systems integration, precision manufacturing, advanced actuation technologies, and custom engineering solutions, the company supports robotics developers, OEMs, and automation integrators across a wide range of industries.

From precision linear actuators and robotic end effectors to complete automation integration support, Norck Robotics helps customers accelerate development cycles, improve system performance, and confidently scale automation initiatives.

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