County chief spotlight: William Carter

By TJJD Communications —

For William A. Carter II, Chief Juvenile Probation Officer for Lubbock County, helping young people find a better path is a mission that he cares deeply about.

As CJPO, Carter oversees the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center, its 130 employees, and the many programs designed to support youth and families throughout the juvenile justice process. His role requires balancing leadership, operations, budgeting, and program development while ensuring the center remains focused on its ultimate goal— helping young people succeed.

Carter’s journey into juvenile justice wasn’t something he planned while attending college. He earned a degree in Accounting and Finance, with minors in Real Estate and Criminal Justice, studying at Texas Tech University before graduating from Angelo State University. It was a friend’s encouragement to apply for a position with the Community Supervision and Corrections Department in Fort Bend County that first opened the door to a career in probation.

“What started as an opportunity quickly became a passion,” Carter says. After beginning his career in adult probation, he transitioned to juvenile probation and never looked back. Today, he has served as Chief Juvenile Probation Officer in Lubbock County for 15 years.

His background in accounting has proven invaluable throughout his career. Managing large budgets and multiple funding streams requires strong financial oversight, allowing him to ensure resources are used effectively to support youth-focused programs and services.

When asked what keeps him motivated after decades in the field, Carter points to the young people whose lives are changed through the work of juvenile justice professionals.

“The most rewarding part is watching a young person finally get on the right track,” he says. “We see so many youth coming back into the system time and time again, but when they begin to understand that we’re working to help them become a better person, that’s what makes the work worthwhile.”

Among his many accomplishments, one stands out above the rest; the completion of a state-of-the-art classroom building at the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center detention facility. Carter believes education is one of the most powerful tools available to help youth create successful futures.

“Education is key to assuring that the youth today are prepared for life tomorrow,” he explains. By creating a learning environment designed specifically to support engagement and minimize distractions, the facility’s educators are better equipped to help students stay focused and succeed academically.

For those considering a career in juvenile justice or probation, Carter offers practical advice.

“Our profession is not an easy one,” he says. “Working with youth and their families can be mentally and sometimes physically demanding. Never allow your job to interfere with your family life.”

Despite the challenges, Carter believes deeply in the importance of the work.

“We are taking care of the youth now so they can take care of us as we grow older.”

His career serves as a reminder that every interaction, every program, and every opportunity to support a young person has the potential to create lasting change—not only for that individual, but for entire communities.