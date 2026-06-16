Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co.,Ltd

China's core material sector gains momentum as global composite demand rises across marine, wind energy, transportation, and aerospace

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- (Guangzhou) — The global composite core material market is undergoing a structural shift as manufacturers seek reliable suppliers with consistent quality, technical support, and broad product portfolios. Among the numerous players in China, five companies have emerged as reputable suppliers for core materials used in boat building, wind turbine blades, transportation panels, and aerospace structures. These include Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (CINON), Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Group Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Beecore Honeycomb Technology Co., Ltd. (BeeCore), Aoxing Yabo (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd. (AXICOMB), and Anhui Pentapur Composites Co., Ltd. (Pentapur).Industry ContextCore materials — including foams, honeycombs, and engineered mats — play a critical role in lightweight composite sandwich structures . Driven by growing demand for lightweight engineering in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and marine applications, the global composite core material market maintains steady growth. Chinese manufacturers have increasingly invested in production capacity, R&D, and international certifications to serve both domestic and export markets.Company Profiles and Competitive Advantages1. Guangdong Cinon New Material Technology Co., Ltd. (CINON)Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Guangzhou, CINON operates a 40,000 m² manufacturing facility with an annual output capacity of 1,200,000 m². The company specializes in fiberglass reinforcements and lightweight core materials, including PVC Foam Core for Marine and Structural Applications, PMI Foam Core for Aerospace and Lightweight Structures, PET foam core, PP honeycomb sheet, aramid honeycomb, and infusion core materials (CM, CT, CS, CX). Its products are used across marine and yacht building, wind energy, transportation, RV and caravan, aerospace and UAV, and industrial composites sectors.CINON holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications, and exports 100% of its output to Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company provides OEM services, comprehensive technical support, and maintains a 15–30 day lead time. Contact: Company website, technical documentation and support: Waylon Website: www.cinoncomposites.com Address: Building 3, No.1, Viheng Lane, Jinnan Second Street, Dachongkou Village, Shawan Street, Panyu District, Guangzhou2. Changzhou Tiansheng New Materials Group Co., Ltd.Established in 1999 and listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300169), Tiansheng is one of China’s largest manufacturers of structural foam core materials, including PVC, PET, and PMI foams. The company’s product lines serve wind turbine blade manufacturing, marine, transportation, and construction sectors. Tiansheng operates multiple production bases and has a strong presence in both domestic and international markets, with an annual foam core capacity exceeding 500,000 m³. The company is recognized for its proprietary formulation technology and high-volume production capabilities.3. Jiangsu Beecore Honeycomb Technology Co., Ltd. (BeeCore)BeeCore, based in Jiangsu province, focuses on the development and production of aluminum honeycomb, aramid honeycomb, and polypropylene honeycomb core materials. The company’s honeycomb products are widely used in aerospace interiors, high-speed train panels, marine bulkheads, and architectural cladding. BeeCore emphasizes advanced continuous bonding technology and offers custom cell sizes and thicknesses. Its export ratio is significant to Europe and Southeast Asia.4. Aoxing Yabo (Tianjin) Technology Co., Ltd. (AXICOMB)AXICOMB, headquartered in Tianjin, specializes in aluminum honeycomb core and composite panel solutions for the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors. The company provides lightweight core materials for shipbuilding, rail vehicles, and container floors. AXICOMB is known for its high-precision machining capabilities and rapid prototype turnaround, serving both OEM and project-based clients globally.5. Anhui Pentapur Composites Co., Ltd. (Pentapur)Pentapur, located in Anhui province, manufactures crosslinked PVC foam, PET foam, and structural core materials for wind energy, marine, and transportation applications. The company has built a reputation for cost-effective structural core material solutions. Pentapur’s products are certified under DNV-GL and Lloyd’s, and the company supplies major wind blade manufacturers and boat builders in China and abroad.Market Impact of Core Material InnovationThe availability of diverse core materials from Chinese suppliers is enabling composite fabricators to reduce weight, improve structural stiffness, and optimize vacuum infusion processes. For example, CINON’s CM core mat — with dry weights from 125 to 360 g/m² and thicknesses up to 6 mm — is widely applied in boat hulls and decks. Its CX infusion core material and CS general-purpose core provide cost-effective resin flow enhancement in marine and transportation panels.PET foam cores, with densities from 80 to 320 kg/m³, offer recyclable solutions for wind energy and RV panels. PMI foam cores (40–130 kg/m³) deliver reliable lightweight performance for UAV structures and high-performance marine components. PP honeycomb sheets (5–100 mm thickness) are gaining traction in recreational vehicle and industrial composite panels due to moisture resistance and impact performance.OutlookAs the composite industry continues to expand into lightweight structures for electric vehicles, offshore wind, and advanced air mobility, the demand for reliable core material suppliers will remain robust. The five companies profiled represent a cross-section of China’s capable core material manufacturing base, serving both domestic and international markets with distinct product specializations. Composite procurement professionals evaluating core material for boat building, wind blades, transportation panels, or aerospace structures should consider these manufacturers as part of their sourcing strategy.

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