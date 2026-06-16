Governor Morrisey Signs Beckstrom-Wolfe Educational Partnership ...

CHARLESTON, W.Va. - Governor Patrick Morrisey today signed a memorandum of understanding with the West Virginia National Guard and Glenville State University that provides a 20 percent tuition discount for eligible Guard members, veterans, and their immediate family members pursuing Criminal Justice degrees online.

"West Virginia owes a debt of gratitude to the men and women who answer the call to serve," said Governor Morrisey. "This partnership honors that service by expanding educational opportunities for Guard members, veterans, and their families while helping prepare the next generation of public servants and law enforcement professionals."

Major General James Seward, Adjutant General of the West Virginia National Guard, and Glenville State University President Mark A. Manchin took part in the signing ceremony.

The agreement applies to active West Virginia National Guard members, honorably discharged veterans, and their immediate family members pursuing Associate or Bachelor's degrees in Criminal Justice at Glenville State University.

Named the Beckstrom-Wolfe Educational Partnership, the memorandum honors Specialist Sarah Beckstrom, a West Virginia National Guard soldier and Glenville State University student who was killed during a terrorist ambush in Washington, D.C., and Staff Sergeant Andrew Wolfe, who was wounded during the same attack.

The partnership expands educational opportunities for military families while honoring the service and sacrifice of West Virginia's citizen-soldiers.