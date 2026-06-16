YRC Study: Intuition-Based Warehouse Layouts Inflating Labour Costs by 25 to 40%, New Layout Framework Released

A new YRC layout framework maps the design faults that slow throughput and stretch payroll inside retail and FMCG warehouses.

Most warehouse layouts are inherited, not designed. Operators pay for that every shift in extra walking and slower picks, and they rarely see the line item.” — Nikhil, COO at Your Retail Coach

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What if the warehouse layout that feels efficient is the very reason labour costs keep climbing? For most retail and FMCG operators, the gap between instinct and evidence surfaces as slow throughput and overtime that never fully clears. Your Retail Coach (YRC), a retail and eCommerce consulting firm that has advised 500+ businesses across the globe, has released a new 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 that brings warehouse layout design under one modular method and targets the hidden design errors quietly draining labour.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝗺 𝗖𝗼𝘀𝘁𝘀 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗠𝗼𝘀𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗲-> Labour absorbs 50 to 70% of a typical warehouse operating budget, which makes it the single largest line in the facility.-> Order picking alone accounts for roughly 55% of total operating cost in manual picker-to-parts warehouses.-> Travel between pick locations consumes more than 50% of a picker's working time, time that moves no product and bills no customer.-> Inside poorly planned facilities, pickers can walk well over 10 miles in a single shift.-> None of this reads as a layout problem on a profit-and-loss statement. It is the predictable cost of scaling square footage without scaling the warehouse setup that governs how people move through it.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝘆𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗲𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗗𝗲𝗹𝗶𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀The framework consolidates YRC's 𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗲𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘀𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗰𝗲𝘀 into a modular system that re-engineers warehouse design and layout from the floor up.-> Demand-Based Slotting — The framework positions fast movers closest to dispatch and pushes slow movers out of prime reach. Placement of this kind can cut picker walking distances by up to 55%.-> Flow-First Aisle Design — The framework maps aisles, cross-aisles, and pick faces to real order patterns rather than the shape of the building, stripping out the backtracking that pads every route.-> Racking Configuration — The framework matches racking height, depth, and selectivity to SKU velocity and cube. Facilities that rebuild their warehouse racking setup this way commonly report 10 to 20% better space utilisation.-> Zone and Batch Logic — The framework splits picking into zones tuned to product velocity, so travel and congestion fall during peak windows. With travel swallowing more than 50% of picker time, this is the highest-leverage fix on the floor.-> Labour Standards Mapping — The framework assigns each task a measured time standard, turning loose productivity targets into numbers a supervisor can manage against.-> Throughput Modeling – The capacity model tests the new layout at its peak throughput before any racks are moved, thus demonstrating that the design will be proven to work on paper first.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/ 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗪𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗡𝗼𝘁 𝗖𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗲 𝗜𝘁𝘀𝗲𝗹𝗳Wages in the warehouse sector have increased in almost all important markets, whereas productivity per employee remains more or less constant, increasing the price of every inefficiency. Shorter times of delivery and fluctuations in demand are making efficient layout a matter of margins. Retailers who re-engineer layout now lock in a lower cost per order before the next peak hits. Those who wait will keep paying the intuition premium one shift at a time.𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗥𝗲𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗮𝗰𝗵 (𝗬𝗥𝗖)Your Retail Coach (YRC) is a consulting company that offers services to retailers and retail chains across the globe in such areas as SOPs, inventory management, store design, HR systems, ERP implementation, and 𝗳𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗵𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗱𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 . The company has been consulting for over 500 retail organizations. Its operations are always focused on the shop floor because that is where things can work or fail.Get advise for Retail Business Consulting : https://www.yourretailcoach.in/contact/

Warehouse SOPs Explained: Optimize Operations & Improve Productivity

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.