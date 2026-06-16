2026 World Future Technology Summit Concludes in London, Advancing EU-China Sci-Tech Cooperation

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On June 11, 2026, the 2026 World Future Technology Development Summit came to a successful close at the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)’s Royal Engineering Venue on the banks of the River Thames in London. As a flagship fringe event of London Tech Week, the summit brought together global leaders from government, business, academia, research, and investment sectors. With in-depth discussions on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, robotics, smart manufacturing, and commercial space, the event successfully established a high-level cooperation platform for two-way EU-China technology collaboration and industrial connectivity. All agenda items were smoothly completed, yielding a series of tangible cooperative outcomes.The summit was co-hosted by the World Federation for Future Technology Development (WFT), the 48 Group Club, and the IPEF International Private Equity Forum & GAiS Global AI Summit. It was organized by the International Youth Sustainable Innovation Summit (YSS) and co-organized by the International Green Future Alliance (IGFA). iFLYTEK served as an official partner providing technical support, with strong backing from London & Partners (L&P), the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), and other authoritative institutions. The program featured three main pillars: the Opening Forum, the Intelligent Manufacturing & Sustainable Technology Forum, and the Tech Finance Forum. Concurrent activities included the WFT Think Tank launch, the GAAI Alliance unveiling, the release of the "AI Brand Equity White Paper," a Sci-Tech Innovation Enterprise Awards Ceremony, the signing of a tech go-global framework agreement, high-level roundtable dialogues, cross-border resource matchmaking, company visits, and a prestigious dinner at the Houses of Parliament. These multi-track efforts created a full-chain cross-border technology ecosystem platform.The Opening Forum was marked by a series of insightful keynote speeches from distinguished guests. Speakers included Ben Houchen, Metro Mayor of the Tee; Baroness Manzila Uddin, Member of the House of Lords; Benjamin Fok Chun-yue, Permanent Director Fok Ying Tung Foundation, Chairman of IPEF & GAiS, and WFT; Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust; Professor Yu Xiong, WFT Chairman and Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences (FAcSS); Mark Ma, WFT Founding Chairman and Executive Chairman of YSS; Jing Li, WFT Founding Chairman, Founder of IPEF & GAiS; Jack Perry, Chairman of the 48 Group; Patrick Parsons, heir to the 7th Earl of Ross; Hon. Rohitha Bogollagama, former Foreign Minister and Ambassador of Sri Lanka; Professor Xiaolan Fu, Professor at Oxford University and Fellow of the Academy of Social Sciences (UK); Neil Brigden, Director of Foreign Direct Investment at London & Partners; and Toni Allen, Chief Growth & Partnership Officer at the IET.Baroness Manzila Uddin spoke on "Technology Cooperation Between Developed and Developing Countries," sharing insights on global digital identity, AI, and cybersecurity. Jack Perry discussed leveraging technology for global governance and development. Neil Brigden presented London's innovation environment and industrial landscape. Toni Allen focused on technological collaboration across different global economies. Professors Yu Xiong, Luiz Moutinho, Xiaolan Fu, Hon. Rohitha Bogollagama, and Mark Ma participated in the WFT Think Tank launch ribbon-cutting. Professor Xiaolan Fu and Professor Luiz Moutinho jointly inaugurated the GAAI Alliance. Benjamin Fok shared the globalization pathways of Chinese tech companies based on practical experience. During the high-level roundtable on the new landscape of global technology cooperation, Baroness Manzila Uddin, Hon. Rohitha Bogollagama, and Jing Li discussed building an equitable, open, and interconnected cross-border tech innovation ecosystem. During the event, Xin Wang and Zhanqing Xu released the "2026 AI Brand Equity Development White Paper," and the Brand Lab Tech Innovation Base of the London National Advertising Research Institute was inaugurated.At the Intelligent Manufacturing & Sustainable Technology Forum, leading international experts shared cutting-edge perspectives. Suresh Yadav, Director of the Climate Change and Oceans Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat, delivered the opening remarks. Peter Nobel, Chairman of the Nobel Sustainability Trust, envisioned a new landscape for sustainable technology development and discussed the future of general AI and neurorobotics. Sven-Kristian Hentz, Head of Manufacturing Integration at McLaren Automotive, shared insights on the transformation of manufacturing toward green and low-carbon models. Lidong Lan, Founder and Chairman of ZeroG Lab, delivered a speech titled "Chinese Kung Fu and China's Commercial Space," presenting China's rapid rise in commercial space through a culturally resonant metaphor, which received enthusiastic feedback. Professor Ferdinando Rodriguez y Baena, Co-Director of Robotics at Imperial College London, and Professor Helge Wurdemann, Director of the Soft Haptics and Robotics Laboratory at University College London, analyzed the development trajectories of AI and robotics. They also joined Yingxiang Gao (Shenzhou Guangda) and Lining Huang (T-Robotics) in a roundtable discussion on robotic technology and commercial development.The Tech Finance Forum focused on cross-border tech investment and international industrial implementation. Key speakers included Shaoqian Zhang, Founder of CBRE China; Patrick Parsons; Bing Liu, renowned investor and YSS Global Partner; and Fabio La France, Founder of Blueverse Capital. Zhang Shaoqian analyzed pathways for building cross-border industrial ecosystems. Fabio La France delivered a keynote on the new landscape of cross-border deep-tech industry development. Bing Liu discussed the new mission of China's AI industry capital, moving from technology exports to ecosystem building.A Global Sci-Tech Innovation Enterprises Awards Ceremony was held, with Neil Brigden, Toni Allen, and Yu Xiong presenting awards to outstanding companies and individuals, recognizing global benchmarks in tech innovation. Beijing Zero Gravity Space Technology Co,Ltd (ZeroG Lab) won the Global Commercial Space Innovation Award for its breakthroughs in commercial space technology. Dongchao Technology received the Global Disruptive Tech Innovation Enterprise Award for its core technology of mid-air floating imaging and global layout. Zhongrui Digital Technology Co.,Ltd won the Global Agentic Technology Leader Award for its full-stack AI agent technology. Other winners included T-Robotics (Global Sustainable Innovation Enterprise), Beijing Shenzhou Guangda Technology Co., Ltd. (SINO EVERBRILLIANT) (Global Tech Innovation Most Investment Value Award), Xunsen Metamaterial (Global Tech Innovation Business Model Award), Deng Liyun (Global Youth Innovation Leader Award), alongside awards for Argos Labs, LAAI AI Group, ROBOGO, and Suzhou Jixun Intelligent Technology. The awards showcased the robust innovation strength and vitality of global tech entities.The summit also featured resource matchmaking sessions and a China Technology Product Exhibition, building efficient cooperation bridges between Chinese and international companies. Several domestically produced smart devices, including the Hi-Dolphin(COFE+) coffee robot, the UBTECH Wukong series robot, and the LAAI window-cleaning robot, were showcased, receiving enthusiastic feedback and praise for their strong product capabilities.In the evening, a banquet at the Houses of Parliament on the River Thames fostered a warm atmosphere. Baroness Manzila Uddin, Peter Nobel, Yu Xiong, and other Chinese and international guests gathered to enhance mutual trust, leading to multiple preliminary cooperation intentions.At the close of the summit, it was jointly announced by the World Federation for Future Technology Development Summit, IPEF & GAiS, GenAI Summit Paris, and BFG that a major WFT international event – the 2026 YSS International Youth Sustainable Innovation Summit – will be officially held in Beijing. The announcement invited the global community to convene in Beijing and witness the flowering of global sci-tech innovation.Looking ahead, all hosting and partner organizations will take the London summit as a new starting point to deepen practical cooperation in AI, robotics, smart manufacturing, commercial space, life sciences, and other fields. Together, they aim to build an open, inclusive, and mutually beneficial global sci-tech innovation ecosystem, empowering high-quality global industrial development through technological innovation.

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