FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: June 15, 2026

Contact: Rick Fellabaum, Montrose County Coroner

Montrose County Coroner’s Office of Medical Investigation, (970) 252-4524

coroner@montrosecounty.net

Information Release

CORRECTION: Please note a correction to the press release previously distributed. The individual's last name was incorrectly listed as Pagen. The correct last name is Pagan.

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Montrose, Colo.- On June 11, 2026 at 1530 Hours, the Montrose Coroner’s Office responded to an incident in the 64000 block of Kayla Trail in Montrose County.

Responding law enforcement officers located a male with an apparent gunshot wound. It was determined the individual had no signs of life.

The decedent was later identified as 36-year-old Jesse S. Pagan. He was transported to Community Hospital in Grand Junction, where a forensic autopsy was performed and toxicology results are pending.

The cause and manner of death remain under investigation by the Montrose County Coroner’s Office.

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