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Notice Of Proposed Rules - Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program

​​​NEW JERSEY HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ASSISTANCE AUTHORITY (HESAA)

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULES

Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program

Please take notice that the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) proposed new rules governing the Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program.

Full text of the proposed rule can be found in the June 15, 2026 New Jersey Register at 58 N.J.R. 1645 or on the HESAA web site at:
https://www.hesaa.org/Pages/NoticeofRulemaking.aspx.

If you have any problems accessing the proposal, please contact me at
Regulations@hesaa.org.

Written comments must be submitted by August 14, 2026 ​to:

Marnie B. Grodman, Esq.
Administrative Practice Officer
Higher Education Student Assistance Authority
P.O. Box 545
Trenton, NJ 08625-0545
Email: Regulations@hesaa.org


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Notice Of Proposed Rules - Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program

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