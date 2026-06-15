​​​NEW JERSEY HIGHER EDUCATION STUDENT ASSISTANCE AUTHORITY (HESAA)

NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULES

Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program

Please take notice that the New Jersey Higher Education Student Assistance Authority (HESAA) proposed new rules governing the Air Traffic Controller Loan Redemption Program.



Full text of the proposed rule can be found in the June 15, 2026 New Jersey Register at 58 N.J.R. 1645 or on the HESAA web site at:

https://www.hesaa.org/Pages/NoticeofRulemaking.aspx.

If you have any problems accessing the proposal, please contact me at

Regulations@hesaa.org.

Written comments must be submitted by August 14, 2026 ​to:

Marnie B. Grodman, Esq.

Administrative Practice Officer

Higher Education Student Assistance Authority

P.O. Box 545

Trenton, NJ 08625-0545

Email: Regulations@hesaa.org





