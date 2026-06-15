Considerations for Shareholder Proposals in a Post-Rule 14a-8 World

SEC Rule 14a-4 has existed for decades but was historically used mainly in traditional proxy contests involving director nominations. Collateral amendments[16] adopted as part of the SEC’s “universal proxy” rules made Rule 14a-4 more viable outside of a director election contest, since those rules allow a shareholder that has filed its own proxy materials to include the company’s board nominees on its own proxy card alongside one or more Floor Proposals (the “Universal Proxy Loophole”).[17]

State Law Considerations

Due to the long-standing existence of Rule 14a-8, and the fact that for many years Rule 14a-4 was utilized primarily in the context of director election proxy contests (and thus typically involved only governance-related proposals as “other” business), many state corporate law aspects of shareholder proposals remain unclear or unsettled. Repeal of Rule 14a-8, a uniform standard that has applied to all public companies for decades, will almost certainly not eliminate the efforts of that relatively small number of shareholders who currently utilize Rule 14a-8,[18] meaning that state corporate law policymakers will need to confront the open issues. While public companies likewise will be pressed to address how they will respond to shareholder proposals in a post-Rule 14a-8 world, their positions will necessarily be guided by applicable state corporate law. Moreover, these issues could arise even in advance of any repeal of Rule 14a-8, as proponents and companies alter their strategies for addressing proposals in the context of reduced SEC Staff involvement with the shareholder proposal process and prospective repeal of Rule 14a-8. While these issues are nuanced and distinct, they are closely interconnected, and any developments in one area can affect how to address issues in the other areas.[19] Among the key issues that should be addressed through state corporate laws are:

Are precatory proposals proper subjects for shareholder action?[20] What are proper subject matters for binding and, if permitted, precatory shareholder proposals, and who decides whether a particular proposal addresses a proper subject matter? What eligibility criteria should apply to shareholders that submit proposals and under what circumstances? What ability do shareholders have for Proposal Access, what conditions can companies require if they offer Proposal Access, and if Proposal Access is provided for, who decides whether a particular proposal can properly be included in a company’s proxy statement?

In light of increased attention to the corporate franchise across numerous states, it can be expected that different states and different companies will take different approaches to these issues. For example, Texas amended the Texas Business Organizations Code in 2025 to authorize eligible companies to require that to submit a proposal of business (other than nominations), the shareholder(s) must have continuously owned at least $1 million in voting shares or 3% of the company’s voting stock for at least six months leading up to the shareholder meeting. In addition, the statute includes a solicitation requirement of shares representing at least 67% of the voting power entitled to vote on the proposal.

Notably, the answers to many of these questions remain unclear in Delaware, where a majority of U.S. publicly traded companies (including more than 65% of the Fortune 50) are incorporated.[21] For example, one of the leading Delaware cases directly addressing shareholder proposals, CA, Inc. v. AFSCME Employees Pension Plan, 953 A.2d 227 (Del. 2008), only partially addresses the questions above. In that case, the Delaware Supreme Court concluded that a Rule 14a-8 proposal setting forth a binding bylaw amendment mandating that the company reimburse dissidents’ expenses in certain proxy contests was a proper subject for shareholder action.[22] Notwithstanding this conclusion, the Court held that the bylaw provision, if implemented, would violate state law because it could interfere with the exercise of the board’s fiduciary duties by requiring reimbursement of the dissidents’ expenses even if the board determined that the proxy contest was not in the best interest of the company.

Thus, the AFSCME case establishes that some, but not all, binding bylaw proposals are proper subject matters under Delaware law.[23] However, it is unsettled whether precatory proposals are “proper” subject matters under Delaware corporate law. Therefore, state law could, as a default matter, provide that precatory proposals are not proper subject matters under Delaware law, in which case companies might nevertheless offer Proposal Access under certain terms.[24]

Related SEC Rulemaking

If the SEC determines to repeal Rule 14a-8, certain regulatory gaps and structural considerations would also need to be addressed, particularly given the potential that shareholder proposals would continue to be voted on either as Floor Proposals or through Proposal Access provisions. For example, if Proposal Access regimes are perceived as too burdensome, shareholders may increasingly exploit the Universal Proxy Loophole, as discussed above, absent reforms that would allow companies greater flexibility to solicit against Floor Proposals without including them in company proxy materials and/or increase the solicitation thresholds proponents must satisfy to trigger Rule 14a-4 obligations. Also, the current exempt solicitation framework allows proponents and third parties to solicit votes in connection with a shareholder proposal included in a company’s proxy materials without providing detailed ownership information and other pertinent disclosures, making it difficult to determine who is funding and coordinating campaigns on proposals. Proponents and other third parties also may utilize private channels (e.g., aggregator websites) for distributing these types of communications without the company’s knowledge.

Proposal Access – Private Ordering in Company Governing Documents

As noted above, “Proposal Access” concerns whether a shareholder’s proposal is included in a company’s proxy materials. Regardless of how the scope of “proper” shareholder proposals is resolved, some companies and shareholder proponents may consider or advocate for adding Proposal Access provisions to company governing documents, drawing upon the history of proxy access provisions widely adopted in the context of director nominations.[25]

Proxy access bylaws generally include requirements and limitations that differ from the SEC’s invalidated proxy access rule, such as testing beneficial ownership on a “net long” basis and limiting the number of shareholders that can aggregate their shares to satisfy the ownership requirement. Private ordering for Proposal Access has many potential downsides, including potentially creating varying standards for shareholder access to a company’s proxy materials, and generating significant costs for shareholder proponents and companies related to negotiating and implementing potentially detailed changes to company governing documents. Moreover, simply mirroring Rule 14a-8 in any Proposal Access provisions is problematic. First, Rule 14a-8 does not set ownership standards that appropriately reflect the costs and burdens of addressing shareholder proposals and instead creates perverse incentives to advocate positions that do not align with the best interests of shareholders at large. In addition, a Rule 14a-8-type approach to Proposal Access presents the significant issue of who would determine whether a proponent has satisfied the provision’s requirements. For example, in the 2025 proxy season, when the SEC Staff still undertook the role of concurring (or not) with exclusion requests, more than 378 no-action requests were submitted.[26] Finally, given technology and other changes since 1942, there may be many ways to improve the shareholder proposal process, which could be reflected in any Proposal Access provisions.

Proposal Access provisions likely would need to address many of the same topics set forth in the state law discussion above.[27] In order to ease administration, reduce litigation risk, and achieve greater certainty, these provisions could include objective criteria (e.g., significant ownership requirements) instead of subjective criteria (e.g., ordinary business exclusion). Examples of some of the objective criteria that Proposal Access provisions would likely need to address include:

eligibility criteria, such as ownership thresholds, holding period requirements, and aggregation rules (i.e., whether and how many shareholders are permitted to aggregate ownership to meet ownership thresholds);

the proper format for proposals, including whether Proposal Access will be limited to precatory (advisory) proposals;

volume limitations on the number of proposals a shareholder may submit and/or the number of proposals that can appear in a company’s proxy materials; and

resubmission thresholds or other limitations on frivolous and/or unpopular proposals that do not align with the interests of shareholders at large.

As noted above, simultaneous state law action would be necessary to help clarify the permissible scope of these and other objective criteria and to provide for greater efficiency and administrability across private ordering Proposal Access regimes.

Conclusion

As discussed above, repeal of SEC Rule 14a-8 would mean that state corporate laws will need to be quickly and appropriately revised to address this potential void, and company advisers and boards will need to consider how they will respond. Given the pace at which these developments are unfolding, the time for state legislatures, companies, and shareholders to engage proactively with these questions is now—before Rule 14a-8’s repeal forces potentially ill-conceived reactions that ultimately harm companies and investors alike.