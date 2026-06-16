Huddle House Returns to Ohio with New Development Agreement

The Graham family of Jackson County returns the brand to the Buckeye State

WELLSTON, OH, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Huddle House is expanding into new territory with its first-ever development in Southern Ohio, marking a significant milestone for the family dining brand. The company recently signed a multi-unit franchise agreement with Triple G Enterprises, LLC, a unique father-and-three-sons ownership group led by Ohio native Andy Graham and his sons, AJ, Brice and Reece Graham. Together, the family is bringing Huddle House to Jackson County while building a multi-generational business designed to create lasting opportunities for years to come.The Graham family is slated to open its first restaurant in their hometown of Wellston, Ohio, introducing Huddle House's welcoming atmosphere, homestyle meals and community-centered dining experience to the region. The location will be a ground-up build, leveraging the family's extensive background in construction and commercial development."We are excited to bring Huddle House to our hometown," said Brice Graham, franchisee for Huddle House. "Wellston doesn't currently have a full-service breakfast concept like this, and we believe the community will embrace a restaurant that brings people together over quality food and genuine hospitality. It's especially meaningful because we're building something that will serve our neighbors while creating a lasting legacy for our family."A Shared Family VisionFor the Graham family, the venture represents more than opening restaurants. It is an opportunity to build something together across generations. As a father-and-sons ownership team, the Grahams are creating a business model rooted in mentorship, shared responsibility, and long-term succession planning, with each family member playing a role in the company's future growth.A chemical engineer by training, Andy has spent more than 25 years operating a successful construction business. He also brings experience in convenience stores, commercial real estate development and business ownership, providing a strong foundation for the family's growth with Huddle House."I'm helping guide my sons as we launch this new venture, but this is ultimately their business to grow and develop for years to come," said Andy Graham. "As a father, there's nothing more rewarding than building something alongside your children. We're not just opening restaurants, but we're creating opportunities for the next generation and establishing a family legacy that can continue serving our community for decades."Twin brothers Brice and Reece Graham recently graduated from two respected universities:Brice from Miami University and Reece from Arizona State University. Brice earned a bachelor'sdegree in Chemical Engineering, while Reece completed a bachelor’s degree in ConstructionManagement and Technology. Both brothers have successfully launched careers in their respective fields.During his studies, Reece gained valuable experience in the construction industry and now works alongside his dad as an estimator and project manager at his father's construction company. Brice, following in his dad's footsteps as an engineer, is putting his education to work at General Mills, where he is a systems engineer.Together, Brice and Reece Graham will oversee day-to-day operations and future growth throughout south and central Ohio."Our family has spent most of our lives in Jackson County," said Reece Graham. "Being able to team up with my father and brothers to bring a new dining option to our hometown is incredibly meaningful. This is a chance to combine our different skills and experiences while building something that can be passed down and expanded for future generations."The youngest Graham son, AJ, is currently attending Ohio State University and plans to obtain a Bachelors in Mechanical Engineering. Notably, he is also the youngest franchisee in Huddle House history. AJ will become more involved in the business following graduation, further strengthening the family's long-term vision for growth.Growing with the Right PartnersAs Huddle House continues to expand across the country, the Graham family exemplifies the type of franchise partners driving the brand's growth—entrepreneurs with deep community ties, operational expertise, and a passion for serving others.“We are excited to welcome Andy, Brice, Reece, and AJ to the Huddle House family,” said Peter Ortiz, Chief Development Officer for Ascent Hospitality Management, parent company to Huddle House. “Opening the first Huddle House in Southern Ohio is a landmark moment for our brand, and the Graham family represents exactly the kind of entrepreneurial partnership we're proud to support. It's rare to see a father and three sons come together to build a business with such a clear long-term vision."The Graham family's investment reflects Huddle House's continued ability to attract passionate franchise owners seeking a proven business model with long-term growth potential. From experienced multi-unit operators to first-time franchisees, Huddle House offers a scalable opportunity backed by strong brand recognition, operational support and a flexible development model. With nearly 300 restaurants nationwide and over 60 years of serving communities across America, the brand has signed more than 120 franchise agreements in the past three years alone, creating significant momentum and ample runway for continued expansion in both existing and new markets.To learn more about Huddle House’s franchising opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com.About Huddle HouseAll Day, Your Way. Huddle House shares that spirit of hometown togetherness, creating that warm atmosphere where everyone feels welcome. Huddle House has been serving freshly prepared, quality home-style food since 1964. We're the champions of enjoying big without spending big because at Huddle House, flavor, fun, and value always go hand in hand.Huddle House Inc. is an Ascent Hospitality Management brand with nearly 300 locations open or in development. It has been named one of the Top 200+ Franchises by Franchise Times, ranked among Thrillist’s list of “Regional Breakfast Chains that Should Be Everywhere,” and named a Top 500 Chain Restaurant by Restaurant Business.To learn more about Huddle House franchise opportunities, visit huddlehousefranchising.com and for more information about the brand, visit huddlehouse.com.

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