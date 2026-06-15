The Fellowship Effect: Where Growth Meets Mission

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. — For Derrick Slaughter, a 120-day headquarters fellowship was more than a developmental detour. It was a chance to see, up close, how Army energy, installation readiness, and infrastructure priorities are discussed, coordinated, and executed across the Corps at the highest levels. That broader perspective, he said, changed how he approaches his daily work back at the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, where he calls home.

Plus, he noted, “It was one of the best experiences of my life.”

Slaughter now returns to his work as the Deputy Program Manager, Contracting Officer Representative, Fuels Branch — a mission set already global in scope. Huntsville Center delivers specialized engineering solutions worldwide and operates without the geographic boundaries that define most USACE organizations. Its Fuels Program supports military fueling systems through inspections, repairs, maintenance, and emergency response on installations around the world.

He pursued the fellowship because he wanted a perspective that could not be gained from a desk in Huntsville alone. “Coming from Huntsville Center, I never saw first-hand how decisions at that level were made. Walking into my first executive meeting, I realized how much coordination and strategic thinking happens behind every mission we execute,” Slaughter said. He added that, from the outside, headquarters can seem like a “mythological place paved in gold.”

The assignment delivered exactly that proximity. “I was able to sit in some of those executive meetings and listen and learn.” He also said he made a point of interviewing senior leaders and building synergy across the organization, describing those connections as essential in a center whose work spans districts, disciplines, and time zones.

Slaughter explained that the fellowship opportunity exposed him to enterprise-level decision-making and strengthened his ability to connect operational requirements to long-term mission outcomes. Those are abilities that matter back in Huntsville: the fellowship gave him a headquarters view of mission integration, and his current work brings that perspective back to the local team.

The assignment reinforced three lessons: connect strategy to execution, build relationships, and stay adaptable. He said headquarters showed him how policies, priorities, and resources are aligned across the enterprise and how even local projects contribute to the broader Army mission. Just as important, he said, many of the Corps’ hardest problems are solved through trust, coordination, and steady communication across organizations and disciplines.

“Relationships are a big part of what we do,” the Fuels Branch Deputy Program Manager said. “It is really what makes the world go round. It is building those partnerships, especially because in this line of work, you have to have that collaboration. You are working with different people, disciplines, and enterprises, whether you are working with headquarters or a local district.”

He went on to explain that the fellowship helped him build connections with senior leaders and peers alike — the kind of network that can matter when a question, project, or problem suddenly reaches across the globe. Huntsville Center’s mission statement reinforces that point, noting that its work is not tied to any geographic boundaries, but rather supports the Corps organizations worldwide.

After his four months in the fellowship were through, Slaughter arrived home with more than perspective. He earned his Project Management Professional certification and Lean Six Sigma white, yellow, green, and black belts while in Washington, and he made time to visit a museum nearly every week, broadening his outlook not just on the mission, but on life.

One of the fellowship’s defining moments came when Slaughter received the Department of the Army Civilian Service Achievement Medal for his work supporting the Energy Integration Team. While honored by the recognition, he credits the mentors and teammates who helped make the accomplishment possible.

Looking back, Slaughter believes the fellowship’s greatest value wasn’t simply professional development. It was the opportunity to see the Corps from a broader perspective, build lifelong relationships, and return to Huntsville better prepared to contribute to the mission.

For the next team member considering the 120-day plunge, Derrick Slaughter’s message is refreshingly direct: “I encourage everyone to drop that fear and apply, because there is nothing but good things that will come out of it.” Because there is no substitute for what a well-used fellowship can do for a career, a team, and a mission-minded employee willing to step forward.