ICYMI: Granite Post — Ayotte Donor Behind Failed Nottingham Data Center Proposal

For years, Ayotte’s campaign has been cashing checks from her friends in the corporate boardroom. The owners of Purdue Pharma, best known for making OxyContin and fueling the opioid crisis, donated thousands of dollars to Ayotte’s PAC as late as 2016. Ayotte also accepted a “maxed out” $15,000 contribution from firearms manufacturer Sig Sauer — just 22 days after signing carveout legislation that makes it “nearly impossible” to sue the company in New Hampshire over issues related to safety features.
The filing lists a Hampton post office box and identifies Moulton as chairman of Sleepnet, a Hampton-based company. Moulton is the president and CEO of Sleepnet Corporation, a Hampton manufacturer of masks for sleep-disordered breathing.
Moulton proposed a data center on a roughly 150-acre property he owns off Route 4 at the Nottingham Business Park, telling InDepthNH he was exploring the project with no tech tenant lined up. “The reality is we’re gonna need these places for the future. If not New Hampshire, where?” Moulton told the outlet.
News of the donation re-surfaced at a time when the governor’s party is clearing the way for data centers in New Hampshire, and Granite Staters are revolting against them.
Democratic lawmakers introduced Senate Bill 439 earlier this year to create a statewide definition of data centers and give cities and towns the authority to regulate them.
Republicans flipped the bill on its head—first through a Senate committee amendment from Sen. Timothy Lang, then through a House amendment from Reps. Diane Pauer and Keith Ammon that would have prevented towns from enacting any data center-specific regulations and made the facilities a permitted land use “by right” in commercial and industrial zones. The House tabled the gutted bill 304-11 on May 14, killing it for the session—and leaving towns with no state enabling authority to regulate data centers at all.
Ayotte, meanwhile, signed HB 672 into law last year, creating a category of “off-grid electricity providers” that supporters say will make New Hampshire more attractive to data centers by letting them install their own power sources outside the regulated grid.
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ICYMI: Granite Post — Ayotte Donor Behind Failed Nottingham Data Center Proposal
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