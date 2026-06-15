ICYMI: Granite Post — Ayotte Donor Behind Failed Nottingham Data Center Proposal



New reporting from the Granite Post reveals that the developer whose data center proposal “ignited a firestorm” donated to Kelly Ayotte. The data center proposal “collapsed” in a matter of days, with 20,000+ people signing on to a petition opposing the project. However, “with no statewide guardrails in place, nothing stops Moulton or anyone else from bringing another proposal to another New Hampshire town.”

For years, Ayotte’s campaign has been cashing checks from her friends in the corporate boardroom. The owners of Purdue Pharma, best known for making OxyContin and fueling the opioid crisis, donated thousands of dollars to Ayotte’s PAC as late as 2016. Ayotte also accepted a “maxed out” $15,000 contribution from firearms manufacturer Sig Sauer — just 22 days after signing carveout legislation that makes it “nearly impossible” to sue the company in New Hampshire over issues related to safety features.

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Granite Post: Developer behind Nottingham data center donated to Kelly Ayotte