CSG-2 Hosts Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. – Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2) conducted a change of command ceremony aboard the flagship USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), June 15.

Rear Adm. P. Scott Miller relieved Rear Adm. Dusty Rhodes as the commander of CSG-2 after serving in the role since May of 2025.

Rhodes took command of the strike group to drive the completion of IKE’s FY-25 Planned Incremental Availability and continue the strike group’s preparation for deployment in 2027.

“Serving as Commander, Carrier Strike Group Two has been an extraordinary privilege,” said Rhodes. “Throughout my time with this exceptional team, I witnessed firsthand the resilience and unwavering commitment of our Sailors, civilians, and our families as we navigated the challenges of a lengthy shipyard period and successfully returned to operational readiness. As the strike group enters a demanding workup cycle in preparation for deployment in early 2027, I am confident in their ability to meet every challenge and continue the legacy of excellence. It has been a true honor to serve alongside this remarkable team.”

A native of Larchmont, New York, Rhodes graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1995 with a degree in Ocean Engineering. His history of Command at Sea includes Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 81 and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3.

Rhodes has flown over 3,500 F/A-18 flight hours, 820 arrested landings, and 100 combat missions. He graduated from TOPGUN and served as the air-to-air subject matter expert at Strike Fighter Weapons School Pacific.

Ashore, his most recent assignments included Branch Head, Carrier Strike Aircraft and Weapons for the Air Warfare Division (N98) on the Chief of Naval Operations staff and the executive assistant to the Chief of Naval Operations. His previous Flag tour was as Deputy Director for Operations, National Joint Operations and Intelligence Center, Joint Staff, J3.

As Miller took command, he addressed the staff.

“It is a privilege to assume command of Carrier Strike Group Two at such a critical point in the strike group’s readiness cycle,” said Miller. “The team has made tremendous progress and I look forward to building on that momentum as we continue training and making preparations for deployment. Building on the strong foundation established by Rear Adm. Rhodes, I look forward to continuing on our focus on warfighting readiness. We are charged with generating and sustaining readiness, and when necessary, executing as ordered.”

Miller graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1994 with a degree in Computer Science. His history of Command at Sea includes USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS New Orleans (LPD 18), and Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192.

Ashore, his most recent assignments included Branch Head, Aircraft Carrier Requirements (N98) on the Chief of Naval Operations staff. His previous Flag tour was as Deputy Commander, U.S. SIXTH Fleet in Naples Italy.

Miller additionally authored the Secretary of Defense’s Global Force Management Implementation Guidance, a document that provides the Joint Staff and Combatant Commands with the necessary framework for global force posture.

The flagship of CSG-2 is the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69). Other units assigned include nine squadrons from Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3; Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82); and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Ramage (DDG 61), Carney (DDG 64), USS Nitze (DDG 94), and USS Farragut (DDG 99) from Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 28.