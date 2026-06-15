At Fort Buchanan is Not About a Unit, Command or Component- It’s About the Team

FORT BUCHANAN, Puerto Rico — More than 120 participants representing every branch of the U.S. Armed Forces in Puerto Rico, along with members of the local community, gathered at Army’s home in the Caribbean, June 15 to compete in the Elite Endurance Challenge, a physical fitness event designed to promote readiness, resilience, and teamwork.

Hosted at the Puerto Rico Recruiting District and Fort Buchanan, the event brought together Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, National Guardsmen, Army Reservists, veterans, civilians, and adaptive athletes for a demanding fitness competition that tested participants' physical and mental endurance.

The challenge featured a 12-station circuit that included 400-meter runs combined with a variety of exercises, including a 90-pound sled drag, burpees, lunges, farmer's carry, rowing, and pullups.

"We created this event to bring all the Armed Forces in Puerto Rico together to enjoy physical training while engaging in friendly competition," said Staff Sgt. Julie Marie Perez Gomez, one of the event organizers. "It is important to do it at Fort Buchanan because this is the Army's home in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. This is not about any specific unit. This is about the team."

According to Perez Gomez, all military services stationed on the island were represented among the participants, reinforcing the installation's role as a platform that enables joint readiness across the region.

"We fight together; we must train together," said Command Sgt. Maj. Kimberly D. Bergman-Gándara, Fort Buchanan's senior enlisted advisor. "We have members from the Army Reserve, Army National Guard, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, and Navy all competing side by side. We even have a participant in a wheelchair. Everyone can challenge themselves and become stronger."

Bergman-Gándara emphasized that physical fitness remains a cornerstone of military readiness.

"This is very important for Fort Buchanan because we enable the readiness of the warfighter," she said. "One of the pillars of readiness is physical strength. Physical fitness must become part of your lifestyle, not just preparation for a test. When you surround yourself with like-minded individuals who value health and fitness, the journey becomes easier."

For many participants, the event represented more than a competition.

"This was a very satisfying experience," said Efrain Morales-Morales of Guaynabo, who completed the entire course using adaptive modifications. "It gave me the opportunity to prove myself, get out of my daily routine, and demonstrate my athletic capabilities. Your limits are in your mind. You have to step outside your comfort zone to discover new experiences and expand your horizons."

Vietnam veteran Jose Luis Cirino, a former Marine who joined the Corps in 1963, praised the event's atmosphere.

"This is beautiful," said Cirino. "I think we should have events like this more often. It's great to see members of all services coming together in competition."

As the Army celebrates its 251st birthday, events such as the Elite Endurance Challenge highlight Fort Buchanan's role in bringing together the joint force, strengthening readiness, and fostering connections with the community it serves.

By the end of the competition, participants had proven more than their endurance. They demonstrated that readiness is a shared responsibility and that, regardless of service branch or background, the Armed Forces are stronger when they train together.

With an annual budget of nearly $500 million, the installation supports approximately 15,000 personnel, including active-duty, Reserve, Puerto Rico National Guard, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Reserve members. Its mission remains focused on enhancing readiness and enabling deployment of units anytime, anywhere.