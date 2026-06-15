Operations Support Element Change of Command Ceremony

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. – Col. Candy Boparai, commander, 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber), hosted a change of command ceremony whereby Lt. Col. Michael Krogh, commander, Operations Support Element, relinquished his command to Maj. John Rollinson at the Post Theater, June 15.

Although the first Cyber Solutions Development Detachment (CSD) was formally established in July 2017, the Operations Support Element, 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) is a new Army organization having been officially approved by the Department of the Army in July 2023 and formally recognized as the U.S. Army Intelligence and Security Command (INSCOM) Operations Support Element (OSE) on March 1, 2024.

OSE elements build, sustain, and provide teams to support the Cyber Mission Force’s offensive cyberspace operations, develop operational capabilities, and enable utilization of cyberspace operations infrastructure.

COL Boparai stated in her remarks that OSE is often the first organization called, whether supporting offensive cyberspace operations for Joint Force Headquarters or the Cyber National Mission Force, or when delivering enterprise capabilities.

“This battalion operates at the speed of relevance,” said Boparai. “The Soldiers and Civilians of OSE have demonstrated their expertise before the highest levels of leadership – including the Secretary of the Army, the INSCOM commander, and the Department of the Army G2 (Intelligence) – showcasing not only technical excellence, but professionalism and innovation that define this unit.”

Boparai discussed LTC Krogh’s leadership has been central to OSE’s success.

“Your journey has been marked by technical mastery and operational excellence. As a highly skilled Windows developer and technical expert, you brought unmatched understanding of the enterprise and the mission,” said Boparai. “But more importantly, you enabled, you empowered, this organization to innovate, to solve hard problems, to forge new paths for the mission force. Under your command, OSE has codified CNODP (Computer Network Operations Developmental Program), created a pilot tool developer test, and developed a specialized pipeline for cyber teams focused on relevant, technical targets.”

In his remarks, LTC Krogh talked about the OSE Soldiers and Civilians ingenuity, persistence, and drive.

“This unit’s history is short, yet full of change. Our identity has always been something of a curiosity,” said Krogh. “But it has never distracted us from the mission. The (Soldiers and Civilians) here are among the most impressive professionals I have ever had the privilege of working for. Their ingenuity, persistence, and drive have pushed the boundaries of what is possible. (You) represent and unprecedented collective talent who have risen to every occasion. Every time there seemed to be an unsolvable problem, they never backed down.”

Introducing the incoming commander, MAJ Rollinson, COL Boparai told the audience that he is no stranger to the Brigade, coming from CSD – Georgia, where his background in cyber operations, dedication to the mission, and his ability to build cohesive teams made him the “ideal leader for OSE’s next chapter.”

“Ubique Et Semper In Pugna” “Everywhere and Always...In the Fight!”