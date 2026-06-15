92nd ARW welcomes new commander

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The 92nd Air Refueling Wing welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony, June 15.

U.S. Air Force Col. Brian C. Epperson took command of the wing from Col. Chad K. Cisewski.

Maj. Gen. Charles D. Bolton, Eighteenth Air Force commander, presided over the ceremony and highlighted the wing's accomplishments under Cisewski's leadership.

"Your team thrived during your command, consistently demonstrating the nation's vital global reach and nuclear deterrence capabilities,” Bolton said. “The 92nd executed 6,000 sorties and eight nuclear readiness exercises, including an unprecedented generation of 40 out of 44 available aircraft in under 48 hours during a no-notice, nuclear operational readiness inspection. This was the first of its kind in [Air Mobility Command] in decades. Furthermore, your Airmen supported demanding and ongoing operations while making critical contributions to overseas missions.”

Cisewski, who commanded the 92nd ARW since June 2024, addressed the wing one final time, reflecting on the hard work and dedication of Fairchild Air Force Base's Airmen.

"While there are many highlights from the last two years, I want to simply give a thank you and shout out to the amazing Airmen of the 92nd ARW,” Cisewski said. “Our Airmen consistently rose to the challenge and demonstrated why Fairchild has such a sterling, hard-earned reputation.”

The ceremony marked the end of a 24-year Air Force career for Cisewski. A command pilot with more than 4,000 flying hours, he leaves behind a lasting legacy at Fairchild AFB.

Rooted in military history, the ceremony formally transfers authority from one commander to the next. This shift in leadership is visually symbolized by the passing of the unit guidon. After receiving the guidon, Epperson addressed the Airmen of the 92nd ARW for the first time as their commander.

"As we look to the future, the world is not getting any quieter, and the demand for what you do is not slowing down,” Epperson said. “The strategic environment requires us to be agile, innovative and lethal. Chief Wyman and I promise to give you the absolute best every day, to remove any roadblocks in your way, and to ensure you are equipped, trained and empowered to execute the mission.”

Epperson brings extensive operational experience in heavy airlift and aerial refueling to the position. He is a command pilot with more than 3,000 flying hours, including over 1,250 combat hours. Having previously served as the 92nd Operations Group commander, Epperson steps into his new role with a firsthand understanding of Fairchild AFB’s personnel and operations.

As he assumes command, Epperson will guide the 92nd ARW in its ongoing mission to extend global reach through responsive and precise air refueling for U.S. and coalition forces.