Mason Wraps Up Productive Spring Legislative Session

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — State Representative Joyce Mason, D-Gurnee, concludes a successful spring legislative session by passing comprehensive legislation to meet the needs of her community and move Illinois forward.

“It’s always exciting to see my legislation pass, especially legislation that I know will greatly benefit not just my community, but communities across Illinois,” said Mason. “This year, my bills centered around taking action right now that will protect and preserve our state in the long run. That means added protections for the future of our state: our children. It also means safeguarding our environment now to prevent further detriment.”

Mason championed and passed several bills this year, primarily focused on improving the environment and protecting children and young people:

House Bill 2190 requires every child care institution to have a minimum of two non-administrative staff members on site that are first aid certified, CPR certified, and Heimlich maneuver certified.

House Bill 3454 updates epinephrine-related legislation to reflect medical advancements in epinephrine administration, including FDA-approved products like nasal sprays (Neffy), rather than just EpiPens.

House Bill 3595 streamlines the licensing process for child care programs, ensuring a clear, comprehensive experience for child care providers, children, and families. By closing loopholes and increasing flexibility, the focus can remain on the well-being of young children.

House Bill 4418 amends the Environmental Protection Act to control microplastic pollution that can pollute stormwater, which typically runs into larger bodies of water and can cause an environmental threat to marine life and human health.

House Bill 4941 allows owners and operators of underground petroleum storage tanks to use money from the Underground Storage Tank Fund to remove outdated tanks before they begin to leak and impact the environment.

House Bill 5099 prioritizes the safety of children by requiring all child care providers to be fingerprinted for criminal history by the Department of Early Childhood. Additionally, the bill allows multiple providers access to an individual’s background check to avoid repetition.

House Bill 5204 changes the Illinois Early Learning Council to include representatives from Head Start and Early Head Start, a governor-appointed nongovernment stakeholder, and parents or caregivers of children who are five years of age or younger.

In addition to her own legislation, Mason co-sponsored, supported, and helped pass a number of landmark reforms—including increased education accessibility, new artificial intelligence regulations, and significant cost-saving measures.

“My focus over the past five months has been delivering for our community. Prices are high and budgets are tight—every day should not be this difficult. From local property tax fairness to insurance, we have passed a significant amount of important legislation this year.”

The 2026 spring legislative session concluded on Monday, June 1.