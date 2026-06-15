State Agencies Release Water Conservation Communications Toolkit

Salem, OR — The Oregon Department of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Oregon Water Resources Department (WRD) have jointly released the 2026 Water Conservation Communications Toolkit, a comprehensive collection of customizable outreach materials designed to help communities communicate effectively about water conservation during Oregon’s ongoing drought conditions.

The toolkit provides agencies, local governments, community organizations and partners with ready-to-use key messages, sample news releases, social media templates, Frequently Asked Questions, and water‑saving tips to support consistent statewide communication. It emphasizes practical, low‑cost steps Oregonians can take to conserve water at home, including checking for leaks, watering during cooler hours, adjusting irrigation based on weather, and installing water‑efficient fixtures.

“Oregon is facing challenging drought conditions this year, and clear, consistent communication is essential in helping communities take action,” said Ivan Gall, Director of the Oregon Water Resources Department. “Every Oregonian can play a part in reducing water use and protecting our shared water resources.”

In addition to public messaging tools, the toolkit directs Oregonians to important resources such as WRD’s biweekly Drought & Water Supply Conditions Report, local watering guidance, drought declaration information, and options for reporting drought impacts including dry wells and local conditions.

The 2026 Water Conservation Communications Toolkit is available to all partners and the public. Agencies and organizations are encouraged to adapt the materials to meet local needs while supporting consistent statewide messaging.

OWRD and OEM thank the Regional Water Providers Consortium for sharing their research on water conservation and offering information on saving water in six languages.

Water Conservation Resources: