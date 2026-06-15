VA launches Partial Claim Program to help Veterans avoid home foreclosure

WASHINGTON —The Department of Veterans Affairs today formally launched the VA Partial Claim Program, a new effort to help Veterans facing financial struggles avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.

The VA Partial Claim Program is authorized by the VA Home Loan Reform Act , which President Trump signed into law July 30, 2025. Here’s how it works:

Mortgage servicers identify Veterans who are in default and might be able to qualify for the Partial Claim Program.

Servicers place qualified Veterans on a three-month trial payment plan to assess their ability to stay current on their loan.

When a Veteran successfully completes this trial period, the mortgage servicer will pay the overdue amount on the mortgage to make the Veteran current again.

VA will then pay that same amount to the mortgage servicer.

Servicers must repay VA when the loan is paid in full, refinanced, or the property is sold.

“We are grateful to Congress and President Trump for creating VA’s Partial Claim Program, which will help keep thousands of Veterans in their homes,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

VA’s Partial Claim Program is one of several options designed to help Veterans keep their homes and avoid foreclosure – something the department worked with mortgage servicers to do for 173,000 Veterans in fiscal year 2025 alone. Other home retention options include:

Repayment Plans

VA Traditional Loan Modifications

30-Year Loan Modifications

40-Year Loan Modifications

VA Disaster Modifications

Disaster Extend Modifications

Veterans having difficulty reaching a resolution with their mortgage servicer can contact VA at 877-827-3702, option 6. For more information about the VA Partial Claim Program and VA home loans, please visit the Loan Guaranty Service website.

VA is proud to help Veterans get access to — and retain — their homes by guaranteeing home loans with zero-down payment requirements and competitively low interest rates. Since its home loan guaranty program began, VA has helped Veterans, Service members, and survivors purchase more than 29 million homes, including more than 500,000 new home loans guaranteed in fiscal year 2025.