Validate llms.txt, robots.txt, and AI visibility signals in your editor to protect AI citations before release.

AI engines decide which brands to cite based on what they can crawl and read, and most teams discover a problem only after the citations are already gone. We moved that check left, into the editor.” — Deepak Gupta, CEO and Co-founder of GrackerAI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrackerAI, the AEO and GEO platform built for B2B SaaS and cybersecurity companies, today announced that its VS Code extension is live on the Visual Studio Marketplace. The free extension validates llms.txt, robots.txt, and AI visibility signals directly inside the editor, so developers can catch the technical issues that quietly strip a website of citations in ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI before that code ever reaches production.The problem it solves is one most teams never see. AI engines decide which brands to cite based on what they can crawl and read. A robots.txt that blocks AI crawlers, a missing or malformed llms.txt, or a broken visibility signal can erase a brand from AI answers, and the marketing team finds out only after the traffic and citations are already gone.Until now, those issues surfaced late, in production, if they surfaced at all. GrackerAI moves the check to where the work happens. As a developer writes and edits a site, the extension flags the exact signals that AI engines use to crawl, parse, and cite a page, and shows how to fix them in seconds."AI engines decide which brands to cite based on what they can crawl and read, and most teams discover a problem only after the citations are already gone," said Deepak Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of GrackerAI. "We moved that check left, into the editor, where developers can fix it in seconds instead of debugging it in a dashboard weeks later."The launch reflects a broader shift GrackerAI has tracked since its founding. Traditional SEO was built for Google's blue links. AI engines do not serve links. They serve answers and cite sources. Optimizing for that new reality starts in the codebase, not in a quarterly report."Every developer can now see AI visibility issues the moment they write the code," added Govind Kumar, Co-founder and CPO of GrackerAI. "It is free, it runs where they already work, and it closes a gap that traditional SEO tools were never built to cover."The VS Code extension is available now, free, on the Visual Studio Marketplace at https://marketplace.visualstudio.com/publishers/GrackerAI ABOUT GRACKERAIGrackerAI is the AEO (Answer Engine Optimization) and GEO (Generative Engine Optimization) platform built for cybersecurity companies. It helps security brands get found, cited, and recommended across the six engines that now shape buyer research: ChatGPT, Perplexity, Claude, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews.Founded in 2025 in San Francisco and trusted by more than 500 security teams, GrackerAI holds the number one share of voice in the GEO platform category at 48.7 percent (May 2026). Teams can get a free AI visibility score in about 60 seconds, with no signup, at https://gracker.ai

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