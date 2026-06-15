SWFLANT and Industry Partners Host Annual 'Young Minds at Work' Event Your browser does not support the audio element.

[KINGS BAY, Ga.] – Most days, the pavilion outside of the Trident Training Facility (TTF) onboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. is normally reserved for military ceremonies. But, on June 5, military formalities were traded for children’s laughter and excitement as families gathered for a day of hands-on fun and learning.

Each year, Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) teams up with Lockheed Martin for its unique spin on the traditional “Take Your Child to Work Day,” during their “Young Minds at Work (YMAW)” event, geared toward children in grades kindergarten through 12.

“We have to make sure that the events are fun and engaging for a huge age-range of kids,” said Maura Matlock, a management analyst in SWFLANT’s technical department and a lead organizer of the event. “Some of us even attended a U.S. Naval Academy science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) outreach seminar earlier this year, where they demonstrated some activities for us and gave us so many ideas.”

Although Lockheed Martin and SWFLANT take lead on planning and organizing, the event is also open to the children of SWFLANT’s industry partners including General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, as well as other Kings Bay commands, Trident Training Facility, Marine Corps Security Force Battalion (MCSFBn), TTF, and U.S. Coast Guard’s Maritime Force Protection Unit (MFPU). YMAW is designed to encourage children’s natural creativity and introduce them to practical STEM applications in various occupations throughout the military and civilian workforces.

“It is important to the leads and the command to not only exhibit events with STEM principles, but also to highlight their naval relevance,” said Evelyn Ashe, a SWFLANT student intern. “Stations like our electrical etching activity displays essential scientific concepts while showcasing the vital role electrolysis and cathodic protection play in shielding naval vessels from seawater corrosion. This connects classroom science concepts directly to real-world impact and national defense.”

Other interactive activities included a ballistic water balloon launch, pneumatic rocket launch, ground force lift skimmers, and the Marine Corps Indoor Simulated Marksmanship Trainer (ISMT). In addition to these and other dynamic activities, children explored several static displays including cranes, military vehicles, and firetrucks. They also watched live demonstrations from military working dogs, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, and local robotics teams-- Camden County High School's "Wildbots", Camden Middle School's, "FIRST Lego League," and Team Sandman, a local homeschool team. All culminating in an event that showcased the advanced capabilities and daily operations of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard units at Kings Bay.

“Students exploring science, technology, engineering and math will be the next generation of innovators and leaders,” said Charlene Rose, a Lockheed Martin employee and event coordinator. “Young Minds at Work is just one way that Lockheed Martin and our partners invest in our children by tapping into their natural curiosities and problem-solving skills.”

Year after year, the event grows with more supporting partners, more families, and innovative activities. This year drew an impressive turnout, with 232 children and supervising adults.

Planning an event this size, however, doesn’t happen overnight. According to Evelyn Ashe, YMAW's success relies on a massive, collaborative base-wide effort. Nearly 70 volunteers worked countless hours over the past year to bring the event to life.

“Young Minds at Work is a unified effort from across the entire base,” said Ashe. “With backing from Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Trident Training Facility, Kings Bay Fire Department, MCSFBn, and SWFLANT, all of these entities have dedicated time, effort, and resources to support our future generations. Together, we are not just hosting an event—we are investing in the bright, capable minds that will one day lead our communities, our industries, and our nation.”

Ashe says experiences like YMAW inspire students to fully embrace their intellectual curiosity.

“I believe it is vital to provide a positive outlet for students to not only learn but to truly enjoy the discovery of learning,” said Ashe. “This early exposure plants seeds that will grow into groundbreaking ideas and this inspired pursuit of knowledge will yield fruitful outcomes for years to come.”

Twelve-year-old Peyton Estes, who also attended last year's event, said she enjoyed learning about the different weapons systems in the simulator.

“It was so much fun,” said Estes, whose father is an engineering technician in SWFLANT’s industrial division. “I like that there were new events from last year. The volunteers did a great job ensuring we were all fully engaged and having fun while still learning something new.”

Rose says although many parents assume STEM is purely analytical, creativity has a foundational role in STEM education.

“Every major innovation begins with an idea,” said Rose. “Engineers design solutions. Programmers build new systems. Scientists develop experiments. Creativity is woven into all of it.”

As the event continues to grow, Matlock has clear goals for its future.

“I want YMAW to be a staple, annual, exciting, anticipated event for our employees and their families,” Matlock said. “I want to give our future innovators a day they won't forget!”

By providing an environment where young minds can safely interact with technology and engineering principles, YMAW continues to serve as a vital outreach initiative for SWFLANT. It not only bridges the gap between the workforce and their families but also plants the seed for future academic and professional pursuits in STEM careers that are vital to naval and national security.

SWFLANT is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. Its mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence to Ohio-class ballistic missile submarines. The command also supports the reconfigured guided missile submarines, which carry Tomahawk cruise missiles.