Kevin Alexander Kapral – 1999-2026

Kevin Kapral

With tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Kevin Alexander Kapral, a promising young attorney whose brief but distinguished career left an indelible mark on those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him. Kevin passed away on June 1, 2026, at the age of 27.

Kevin was born on April 19, 1999, in Boca Raton, Florida, but it was Boone, North Carolina in the Blue Ridge Mountains where he truly found his home. He grew up there, and Boone remained the place he returned to and the place that shaped him, even as his path took him elsewhere. Kevin earned his B.A. in 2021 from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated with a double major in Political Science and Philosophy. He moved back to Florida to pursue law as a Governor’s Scholar at the University of Florida Levin College of Law, graduating in 2025. During law school, Kevin was a Forum Editor for the Florida Law Review and served as a research assistant for Professor Lynn LoPucki.

Kevin earned admission to The Florida Bar on September 22, 2025. He was a summer associate with Bursor & Fisher, P.A.’s Miami office prior to joining the firm as an associate in 2025. There, he quickly distinguished himself as a thoughtful and talented litigator in the firm’s class action practice. Kevin’s practice focused on data privacy and consumer protection actions, some of the most consequential and rapidly evolving areas of modern civil litigation.

Kevin brought an uncommon combination of intellectual rigor and genuine warmth to his work. His colleagues at Bursor & Fisher describe him as someone who approached every matter with curiosity, diligence, and an eagerness to learn, all qualities that made him not only an outstanding young lawyer, but a joy to work with every day. He was the kind of person who made those around him better, and his absence is felt profoundly by everyone at the firm. Kevin had a bright future ahead of him. He pursued his cases with the same quiet determination that characterized everything he did.

Beyond his professional achievements, Kevin was known for his kindness, his sense of humor, and his ability to make everyone around him feel at ease. Outside the law, he was a passionate UNC Tar Heels basketball fan, an avid follower of Formula 1 racing, and someone who brought the same enthusiasm to his interests as he did to his work. He was a devoted son, brother, and partner who carried the values instilled by his family into every aspect of his life. His loss is immeasurable.

Kevin is survived by his father, Stephen Kapral, Esq., a proud member of The Florida Bar; his mother, Gae Kapral; his sister, Courtney Kapral; and his longtime girlfriend, Hayley McAleese, also a member of The Florida Bar. He is deeply loved and will be forever missed.