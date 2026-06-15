Intero Digital Breaks Down Google’s New Generative AI Performance Report and Its Implications for SEO

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intero Digital, a full-funnel digital marketing agency, has released new guidance titled “Google Search Console Now Tracks AI Overviews Performance. Here’s What It Means for Your SEO Strategy,” offering SEO and marketing teams a comprehensive breakdown of Google’s newly launched Generative AI performance report and what it means for search optimization going forward.On June 3, Google announced the Generative AI performance report inside Search Console, the first native tool to track how sites appear within AI Overviews, AI Mode, and generative AI features in Discover. For the past two years, measuring presence inside Google’s AI-generated results required third-party tools or educated guesses. That changes with this report.What Google’s New Report TracksIntero Digital outlines the report’s current capabilities across one metric and four dimensions.The impressions metric measures how often URLs appear inside Google’s AI-generated features across Search and Discover.The Pages dimension identifies which specific URLs are being surfaced inside AI features, a strategically valuable signal for content teams looking to understand what is resonating and replicate it.The Countries dimension breaks visibility down by geography, though Intero Digital notes that thin international data may reflect the report’s limited global rollout rather than a content problem.The Devices dimension shows whether AI impressions skew toward mobile or desktop users.Date granularity, available at hourly, daily, weekly, and monthly intervals, allows teams to correlate on-site changes to shifts in AI visibility with a level of precision that was not previously available.What the Report Does Not Yet CoverIntero Digital is candid about the report’s current limitations. There is no click data, no query-level data, and no mention tracking for brand or URL appearances where a site is referenced but not linked. Access is also limited to a subset of sites as Google stages a wider rollout. The report covers Google’s own AI features only — AI Overviews, AI Mode, and Discover — and does not track visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini outside of Search, or Microsoft Copilot.For cross-platform AI visibility, Intero Digital points to third-party tools such as Profound, Semrush’s AI toolkit, and BrightEdge as complementary options.Why the Gaps Matter Less Than They AppearDespite its limitations, Intero Digital frames the report as a meaningful step forward. Unlike third-party tools that infer AI visibility from external signals, this report reflects what Google actually knows about how a site appears inside its own AI features, a fundamentally different category of information.Intero Digital also contextualizes the missing click data. Research has consistently shown that AI Overviews suppresses organic click-through rates. A Seer Interactive study from September 2025, analyzing more than 25 million impressions across 42 organizations, found that organic CTR on queries with AI Overviews fell 61%. Impressions inside AI features are increasingly where reach lives, even when clicks do not follow.What It Means for SEO StrategyIntero Digital identifies three strategic implications of the new report.SEO teams can now see which pages are influencing generative engines natively inside Search Console, shifting the core optimization question from how to rank to how to appear inside the answer.Date granularity enables teams to begin correlating content updates, technical changes, and schema markup improvements to movements in AI impression data, which is the foundation of a feedback-driven AI visibility practice.For agencies and in-house teams, the report adds a meaningful new signal to client performance reporting at a time when traditional click metrics are increasingly being absorbed by AI features.Intero Digital advises teams with access to start immediately by reviewing the Pages report, comparing which URLs appear in AI features against top traditional search pages, and building a baseline now. Teams without access yet are encouraged to audit content for AI visibility best practices: direct answer blocks, structured data markup, authoritative sourcing, and topical depth.Intero Digital notes that the teams that win in GEO will be the ones that started building their baseline early, before the data was perfect.“Google Search Console Now Tracks AI Overviews Performance. Here's What It Means for Your SEO Strategy” is now available on the Intero Digital website.About Intero DigitalIntero Digital is a full-funnel digital marketing agency that connects brands with modern consumers across the digital landscape. The agency delivers strategic solutions across SEO, GEO, paid media, content, PR, Amazon marketing, and more.

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