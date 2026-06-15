'The Wind Cries Freedom' by Michael Albert Charts a Visionary Path to a Better Future

CT, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Michael Albert, a lifelong social activist, critical thinker, and co-creator of Participatory Economics, invites readers to envision a transformative future in his bold new book, “The Wind Cries Freedom: An Oral History of the Next American Revolution.” This 482-page work, which blends narrative storytelling with political treatise, offers an evocative and hopeful glimpse into how ordinary people can unite to create extraordinary change.“The Wind Cries Freedom” is more than just a novel - it proposes a path to win a better future. Through the voices of eighteen fictional interviewees, Albert vividly depicts a post-revolutionary America where justice, equity, and democracy triumph over the indignities of our present systems. Each account uniquely illustrates the personal motivations, strategies, and collective courage that led these individuals to organize and reshape political, economic, and social structures. The result is a gripping oral history of a possible revolution that includes insights on every aspect of modern life, from education and health care to culture and governance.Albert's book goes beyond imagining what a new world might look like. It shows, with vivid detail, how such a world could be achieved. As readers immerse themselves in the personal and programmatic stories of the interviewees, they grapple with pivotal questions of our time:• What new institutions could replace the flawed systems we endure today?• What forms of activism and organizing could successfully lead to systemic change?• How might individual choices fuel broader collective action?The inspiring book stands as a call to action for readers of all ages, particularly those seeking to resist the rising inequities and dangers of "Trumpian times." Albert’s storytelling is fueled by five decades of experience as a movement organizer, his groundbreaking work in creating democratic alternatives like participatory economics, and his deep commitment to building a world rooted in justice and freedom.“The Wind Cries Freedom” (ISBN: 9781970844290 / 9781970844283) can be purchased through retailers worldwide, including Amazon and Barnes & Noble. The hardcover retails for $30.99, the paperback retails for $21.99, and the ebook retails for $2.99. Review copies and interviews with the author are available upon request.Learn more about Michael and the book at https://windcriesfreedom.org/ From the Back Cover:“The Wind Cries Freedom” is an Oral History of a Next American Revolution. Eighteen interviewees report and explain their personal motives, mean, methods, debates, feelings, and choices. They offer the lessons of their actions to hopefully help answer the pivotal questions of our time: What new institutions do we want in place of what we now endure? What means of organizing and activism can we use to attain our aims?The interviewees’ answers have a personal and programmatic dimension. What did the actors feel and choose? What logic guided their organization’s founding, structure, and program? What vision did they seek, by what strategies, tactics, and personal means?Their accounts start from American present day and address all sides of life including economy, polity, sports, education, health care, and more. Can freedom win? Their stories say yes. Their pursuit of freedom succeeded in their time and place. Their stories tell how. As our world suffers indignities, immediate violations, and the existential dangers of Trumpian times, their reports of how they attained a new world speak directly to us.About the Author:Michael Albert is a political theorist, writer, and activist with more than fifty years in radical organizing. He is co-founder of South End Press, Z Magazine, The Z Media Institute, and the driving force behind ZNetwork, a long-running platform for independent left media.Albert is best known for developing, with economist Robin Hahnel, the vision called Participatory Economics. His book “Parecon: Life After Capitalism” brought that framework to a wide audience and sparked debate among economists and activists worldwide. Other books include “Remembering Tomorrow,” a memoir of political life and activism, and most recently, “No Bosses: A New Economy for a Better World.” “The Wind Cries Freedom” is his most ambitious work of political imagination. It asks not only what a better world might look like, but what organizing and collective courage could actually bring into being. Albert continues to write and organize, and hosts the podcast titled RevolutionZ.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group (“MBG”), located on Broadway in New York City, is a registered trade name of Mindstir Media LLC. MBG is widely known as a premier hybrid book publisher. We have combined the best of traditional publishing with the best of self-publishing to provide authors with the “best of both worlds” in a sense. To learn more about MBG, visit https://www.manhattanbookgroup.com/

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